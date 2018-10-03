NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Detailed by CEO Pete Lau Ahead of Launch

, 03 October 2018
OnePlus 6T will not sport a headphone jack, and won't support fast charging.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T is expected to launch on October 17
  • It will sport an optical fingerprint sensor
  • Lau claims that the sensor is 'incredibly fast'

OnePlus 6T is confirmed to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, and now CEO Pete Lau has detailed the efforts the company had to undergo before introducing it on the OnePlus 6T, and the technicalities of the new sensor. Apparently, the optical sensor was in the research lab for over a year, and was first expected to be introduced on the OnePlus 5T. But, because the tech did not meet OnePlus' standards back then, the company decided against it. Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not support fast charging or be IP certified.

In the blog post, Lau reiterates the arrival of the in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T, and that the company is calling it Screen Unlock. The optical fingerprint module is attached to the back of the screen, and it "houses a small lens that can accurately register the fingerprint as it presses down on the cover glass. The screen is used as a light source to enhance the outline of your fingerprint, enabling the sensor to accurately read its exact dimensions and shape." Qualcomm's Trust Zone found on the Snapdragon 845 SoC is used to store the fingerprint information, and ascertain authenticity every time Screen Unlock is used.

Lau says that "Screen Unlock marks a momentous leap forward in unlock technology, delivering unmatched speed and convenience." However, he does not detail on time taken to unlock the phone, but vaguely claims that it is "incredibly fast." He notes that the first generation optical module scheduled to be integrated on the OnePlus 5T was abandoned because it was very large in size, thereby struggling to hit a consistently high recognition rate. "We attempted to compensate for the unreliable module through intelligent software optimizations. But, after numerous tests, we concluded our in-display fingerprint sensor wasn't ready to deliver the speed and reliability our users deserved," he explains on his blog post.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch on October 17, and leaked renders suggest a vertical dual camera setup, as well as a waterdrop-shaped notch. Lau has also previously confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not sport a headphone jack. It is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also reported to have a 3,700mAh battery that will be larger in capacity over the 3,300mAh battery available on the OnePlus 6. Moreover, the OnePlus 6T is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Price, OnePlus 6T Specifications
