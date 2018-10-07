OnePlus 6T Renders Leaked Again, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already

Though an official launch date hasn't been announced yet, OnePlus 6T is largely expected to launch on October 17, and renders and teasers already have given a fair idea of how the smartphone will look. The OnePlus 6T is confirmed to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Renders suggest that the OnePlus 6T will sport a waterdrop-shaped notch and a dual camera setup stacked vertically at the back. Now, fresh renders have been leaked on case maker Olixar's website, with cases for the upcoming device already up for pre-order.

Olixar has listed five cases on its website for pre-order, and these include FlexiShield OnePlus 6T Gel case, Ultra-Thin OnePlus 6T Gel case, ArmourDillo OnePlus 6T protective case, Sentinel OnePlus 6T case and glass screen protector, and Farley RFID Blocking OnePlus 6T Executive Wallet case. These cases show a waterdrop-shaped notch in the front indicating that the OnePlus 6T will have more screen-to-body ratio that the OnePlus 6 which sports a wide display notch. The vertically stacked dual camera setup sits in the top centre at the back of the OnePlus 6T, similar to that of its predecessor. This leak falls in line with all the previous render leaks so far. The case renders were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The in-display fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6T is being called Screen Unlock by the OnePlus 6T. It is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also reported to have a 3,700mAh battery that will be larger in capacity over the 3,300mAh battery available on the OnePlus 6. Moreover, the OnePlus 6T is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. CEO Pete Lau has also previously confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not sport a headphone jack.