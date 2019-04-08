Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale is all set to make a comeback later this week. The online marketplace will run the mobile phone sale from April 11 to April 13. Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale promises discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones at various price points as well as a number of mobile accessories. In case you missed last month's edition of the sale, it's probably a good time to grab your favourite mobile phone.

Amazon has started teasing some of the biggest offers that will go live from April 11. Fab Phones Fest sale promises to offer the 'lowest price ever' on the OnePlus 6T. Amazon India's landing page for the sale claims it will bring the 'biggest ever offer' on the OnePlus 6T.

Apple's iPhone X will also be available at a discounted price during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. Amazon has not revealed the final discounted price of the smartphone, however, it did reveal that there will be a no-cost EMI option for the iPhone X. To recall, Apple India is currently offering the iPhone XR at a discounted price along with a cashback offer for HDFC Bank customers.

Select Honor smartphones will also be a part of Amazon's upcoming Fab Phones Fest sale. According to Amazon India's landing page for the sale, Honor smartphones will be available at discounted prices worth up to Rs. 8,000.

Oppo smartphones will be available with an extra discount over the normal exchange value, during the sale. Amazon India is also teasing a deal on the Realme U1.

Apart from flat discounts, Amazon will also offer a number of bundled offers with all smartphones. These include total damage protection plans, no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers, and more. Amazon India has also tied up with Cashify to offer 6 percent extra value on your old smartphone.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will also bring discounts on a bunch of mobile accessories including cases, power banks, headphones, chargers, selfie sticks, and more.

We'll be covering the top deals from Amazon's upcoming Fab Phones Fest sale, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets360 when the sale goes live on April 11.

Is Realme U1 essentially Redmi Note 6 Pro on steroids? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.