OnePlus 6T is still available in India at reduced prices. The phone was made available in India starting at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon.in during the ‘Fab Phones Fest Sale'. The sale ended on April 13, but the OnePlus 6T is still listed at discounted prices, though Amazon notes this is a 'Limited Time Deal.' The flagship OnePlus model is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 37,999. All the other variants are also still available at reduced prices.

On Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6T is currently selling at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB model. The original price of all the three variants is Rs. 37,999, Rs. 41,999, and Rs. 45,999 respectively.

Moreover, Amazon has listed an exchange offer, Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, and Rs. 15 as Amazon Pay Cashback with No Rush Delivery. The 8GB variants have also listed no-cost EMI option through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. We have contacted OnePlus to understand the nature of this price cut, and will update this copy when we hear back. It's worth noting that the OnePlus 6T is listed at its original price on the OnePlus India online store.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the next-gen flagship OnePlus 7, with a latest leak suggesting that the phone will launch on May 14. The company is reported to launch three variants this time – the vanilla OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Expected specifications include pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and more.

