Technology News

OnePlus 6T Price in India Still Cut After Amazon Sale Ends, With OnePlus 7 Launch Nearing

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Price in India Still Cut After Amazon Sale Ends, With OnePlus 7 Launch Nearing

OnePlus 6T all three variants are available on Amazon at reduced prices

Highlights

OnePlus 6T 6GB variant is listed for Rs. 34,999

OnePlus 6T 8GB + 128GB model is listed for Rs. 37,999

OnePlus 6T 8GB + 256GB model is listed for Rs. 41,999

OnePlus 6T is still available in India at reduced prices. The phone was made available in India starting at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon.in during the ‘Fab Phones Fest Sale'. The sale ended on April 13, but the OnePlus 6T is still listed at discounted prices, though Amazon notes this is a 'Limited Time Deal.' The flagship OnePlus model is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 34,999, down from Rs. 37,999. All the other variants are also still available at reduced prices.

On Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6T is currently selling at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 41,999 for 8GB + 256GB model. The original price of all the three variants is Rs. 37,999, Rs. 41,999, and Rs. 45,999 respectively.

Moreover, Amazon has listed an exchange offer, Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on ICICI bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, and Rs. 15 as Amazon Pay Cashback with No Rush Delivery. The 8GB variants have also listed no-cost EMI option through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. We have contacted OnePlus to understand the nature of this price cut, and will update this copy when we hear back. It's worth noting that the OnePlus 6T is listed at its original price on the OnePlus India online store.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the next-gen flagship OnePlus 7, with a latest leak suggesting that the phone will launch on May 14. The company is reported to launch three variants this time – the vanilla OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Expected specifications include pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6t, OnePlus 6t Price in India, OnePlus 6t Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support
Wipro Investigating Potential Breach of Some Employee Accounts
OnePlus 6T Price in India Still Cut After Amazon Sale Ends, With OnePlus 7 Launch Nearing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Gully Boy Is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  4. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  5. Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Refurbished Products
  6. Saregama Carvaan Go With 3,000 Preloaded Tracks Launched in India
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  9. OnePlus 7 Launch Details May Be Revealed on Wednesday, CEO Teases
  10. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.