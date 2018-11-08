OnePlus has officially released the OxygenOS 9.0.5 software update for its latest OnePlus 6T flagship. The update is minor in nature and brings only a couple of system optimisations - including improvements for Screen Unlock or the in-display fingerprint sensor and general unspecified bug fixes. Thanks to the minimal nature of the update, the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update on the OnePlus 6T has a file size of about 94MB and is rolling out now via the OTA method. OnePlus claims that the OTA will roll out in a staged manner.

We have received the latest OxygenOS 9.0.5 update on the OnePlus 6T review unit provided to us by the manufacturer, however the improvement in Screen Unlock does not seem apparent just yet. Additionally, there seem to be no major UI changes in terms of the other unspecified bug fixes and improvements mentioned. The update will be released in a gradual manner to avoid any major bugs before a wider rollout follows.

To recall, the last OxygenOS 9.0.4 software update also brought certain improvements for Screen Unlock. It also offered improvements in terms of full screen gestures, Nightscape mode, Studio Lighting, and brought the latest Android November security patch to the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340) AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sRGB support. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T bears a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor that has f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixel size, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixel size. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size. There is a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with support for fast charging (5V, 4A) technology.