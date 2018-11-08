NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Gets Improved Screen Unlock and More With OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update

, 08 November 2018
OxygenOS 9.0.5 brings certain bug fixes and improvements

Highlights

  • OxygenOS 9.0.5 is now rolling out
  • It has a file size of about 94MB
  • The OTA will be rolled out in a gradual manner

OnePlus has officially released the OxygenOS 9.0.5 software update for its latest OnePlus 6T flagship. The update is minor in nature and brings only a couple of system optimisations - including improvements for Screen Unlock or the in-display fingerprint sensor and general unspecified bug fixes. Thanks to the minimal nature of the update, the OxygenOS 9.0.5 update on the OnePlus 6T has a file size of about 94MB and is rolling out now via the OTA method. OnePlus claims that the OTA will roll out in a staged manner.

We have received the latest OxygenOS 9.0.5 update on the OnePlus 6T review unit provided to us by the manufacturer, however the improvement in Screen Unlock does not seem apparent just yet. Additionally, there seem to be no major UI changes in terms of the other unspecified bug fixes and improvements mentioned. The update will be released in a gradual manner to avoid any major bugs before a wider rollout follows.

To recall, the last OxygenOS 9.0.4 software update also brought certain improvements for Screen Unlock. It also offered improvements in terms of full screen gestures, Nightscape mode, Studio Lighting, and brought the latest Android November security patch to the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340) AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sRGB support. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T bears a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor that has f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixel size, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixel size. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size. There is a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with support for fast charging (5V, 4A) technology.

 

Comments

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
RealMe 1
