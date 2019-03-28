OnePlus is known for its approach to software support for its smartphones, with even its older devices getting regular software updates and new features for a few years after launch. The latest software updates from OnePlus come as part of the Open Beta programme for the OnePlus 5 (Open Beta 29), OnePlus 5T (Open Beta 27), OnePlus 6 (Open Beta 15), and OnePlus 6T (Open Beta 7), bringing various improvements, including tweaks for the photo editor tool in the gallery app, the weather app, and more.

The latest Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T bring new features, including optimisations for screenshots and the phone app, improved colour adaptation for cards in the shelf, support for permission migration for the OnePlus Switch tool, and improvements for the weather app.

The updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T bring the same features, along with additional improvements for the photo editor tool in the gallery app.

The updates are rolling rolling out over-the-air for users already on the Open Beta programme for these smartphones. In order to join the Open Beta programme, users have to side-load the software package onto their compatible devices and run the installation process. While Open Beta software is fairly close to the regular stable builds, things can still go wrong and these builds aren't entirely stable, and should only be used by experienced users on smartphones that are not their daily drivers.

While the OnePlus smartphones from 2017 and 2018 are already running Android 9 Pie, the company is now also close to bringing the latest version of Android to its 2016 smartphones, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. A beta update running Android 9 Pie is rolling out in China for the 2016 phones, suggesting that the update is close for global versions of the devices as well.