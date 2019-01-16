NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS Open Beta 11 and Open Beta 3 With January Security Patch, Fixes

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS Open Beta 11 and Open Beta 3 With January Security Patch, Fixes

, 16 January 2019
The OxygenOS Open Beta program for the OnePlus 6T was launched last month

Highlights

  • The update brings the phones onto the January security patch
  • New features for the weather app and phone have been added
  • Both phones continue to run on Android 9 Pie post the update

Most Android smartphone makers tend to neglect software updates after the launch of their devices, but Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has developed a reputation for being among the best in the industry when it comes to software support for its devices. The company has been quick to issue software updates that not only bring older devices to new versions of Android, but also add features and security patches to older devices. The latest update from the company pertains to its 2018 smartphones, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, which are now receiving the latest version of OxygenOS Open Beta - version 11 for the OnePlus 6 and version 3 for the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus has announced the updates for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 in separate posts on its official forum, and also provided links to download the Open Beta software along with instructions on how to install it. It's worth pointing out that users moving to the Open Beta software path will no longer receive regular stable OxygenOS updates, but will start receiving Open Beta software updates going forward, for as long as the device is supported on the programme.

The latest update is largely similar for both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, with the major change coming in the form of the January 2019 Android security patch. Additionally, there are improvements for the Weather app, support for landscape mode in messages, deep integration with Google Duo. The OnePlus 6T gets an additional feature in the form of an optimised UI for unlocking the Lockbox.

OnePlus recently released a hotfix update for its 2017 phones, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The update brings the phones onto OxygenOS 9.0.2, which is based on Android 9 Pie. For OnePlus 6T users on the stable software path, the phone is now receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11. The newest OnePlus phone was launched in November this year, and comes with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Android 9 Pie
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
