OnePlus 6T to Be Sold Offline via Reliance Digital Stores in India

Chinese phone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced a partnership with Reliance Digital to sell its smartphones across the network of Reliance Digital offline stores in multiple cities in India. OnePlus announced that interested buyers would be able to experience OnePlus smartphones and accessories at the same price as online. Customers would also be able to take advantage of Reliance Digital promotional campaigns with OnePlus products. This announcement comes just before the launch of the OnePlus 6T scheduled for October 29 in New York, followed by an India launch on October 30 in New Delhi.

The OnePlus 6T will be made available across Reliance Digital stores in the country. Apart from that, it will also be sold online via Amazon.in and the company's own OnePlus Store. However, if previous launches are a yardstick to go by, OnePlus will soon after discontinue sale of its current flagship model, the OnePlus 6, across platforms. This is also not the first time that OnePlus has sold its phones offline. The company now has multiple offline experience stores and pop-up stores across India that offer the ability to try out and then purchase OnePlus smartphones. Back in May this year, the OnePlus 6 was also made available at Tata Group-owned Croma offline stores.

"The premium smartphone segment in India is steadily growing, and OnePlus seeks to more effectively tap into this space, with a nifty strategy combining both online and offline platforms for a holistic reach," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India. "This partnership with Reliance Digital will equip OnePlus with a more robust physical presence, enabling the brand to cater to its increasing user base through multiple touchpoints across cities. The focus on curating only the best user experience by Reliance Digital resonates with that of OnePlus' user philosophy."

OnePlus 6T specifications (rumoured)

As for rumoured specifications of the OnePlus 6T, the mid-year upgrade isn't expected to offer many differentiated features when compared to the OnePlus 6T. It will, however, have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop-style notch, and no 3.5mm headphone jack, the company has confirmed. Specifications like a Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage are expected to be retained. To recall, OnePlus recently shifted the New York launch date of the OnePlus 6T from October 30 to October 29.