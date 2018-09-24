While the formal launch date of OnePlus 6T is yet to be revealed, the upcoming smartphone has now been spotted in a teaser that is claimed to be its "official poster". The teaser shows the tagline of the next OnePlus smartphone that reads, "Unlock The Speed." Also, it shows the company's "Never Settle" label that sits on the wallpaper of the OnePlus 6T. There is additionally the presence of the waterdrop notch design that occupies much lesser space than the rectangular notch of the OnePlus 6. The waterdrop notch houses the front camera and other sensors. The latest leak comes days after the OnePlus 6T name received a formal confirmation via an Amazon India listing and a TV commercial. A recent render of the smartphone also put the early rumours around a triple rear camera sensor to rest by showing its dual rear camera setup.

A source on SlashLeaks has leaked the official poster of the OnePlus 6T. It shows the front view of the upcoming smartphone alongside highlighting its tagline. Further, the poster highlights that the handset carries a waterdrop notch design, similar to the one on the Oppo A7X and Vivo V11 Pro. The notch could have the room for the selfie camera sensor as well as an earpiece and a notification light. There is also expected to be an array of sensors, including an ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. Further, the wallpaper on the OnePlus 6T featured on the poster shows OnePlus' Never Settle label. While the new leaked poster shows 'Unlock the Speed' as the tagline, the official TV ad had 'Touch for Innovation' and 'Ready for Speed' taglines.

The poster doesn't show the bottom of the OnePlus 6T that is so far rumoured to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Of course, the authenticity of the poster is in question as OnePlus hasn't teased any such marketing material for the upcoming smartphone so far. It could be a faux development based on the initial rumours of the OnePlus 6T and, thus, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 6T rumoured specifications

The OnePlus 6T reportedly features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus recently confirmed that alongside the OnePlus 6T, it will bring USB Type-C supported Type C Bullets headphones. The new smartphone will also miss out on the standard 3.5mm headphone jack to favour the available USB Type-C port.