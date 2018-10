OnePlus 6T New York launch event — the global unveiling of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone — has been rescheduled. The OnePlus 6T now has a launch date of October 29, a day earlier than originally planned. The company says the move was necessary as sticking to the original date would've meant the OnePlus 6T launch would be “overshadowed by Apple”, which is also hosting an event in New York on the same day.

On October 8, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 30 at simultaneous launch events in New York and New Delhi. But this week on Thursday, Apple sent invites to its own event in Brooklyn, New York on the same day, where the company is expected to announce new iPad and Mac models.

“When we announced the launch of the OnePlus 6T on October 8, we were convinced our timing would allow us to maximise the amount of people we could reach with our message. That changed when Apple announced they would be hosting their own event on October 30,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote in a forum post announcing the change in launch date of the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T launch event will now kick off at 11am on October 29.

As of now, the India launch event of the OnePlus 6T seems to be unaffected, as indicated by David Y, Community Manager on the same forum thread, which means the OnePlus 6T India launch event should kick off at 8:30pm on October 30, as scheduled earlier.

Here's the full text of Pete Lau's post announcing the OnePlus 6T launch date change: