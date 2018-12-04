NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements

, 04 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements

OnePlus 6T is now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update over-the-air (OTA).

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update brings several fixes, improvements
  • OxygenOS 9.0.7 update also adds an audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones
  • The OnePlus 6T's standby power consumption has also been optimised

OnePlus 6T has received an OxygenOS update, bringing several improvements, optimisations, and fixes, apart from adding a new feature for Bluetooth earphones. The OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 6T will be released in a phased manner, or 'incremental' as OnePlus calls it, and it will roll out in batches starting with a small number of users before a broader rollout in the coming days. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, back in October, and went on sale in India the same month.

OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update changelog

As announced in a forum post on Monday, the OnePlus 6T is now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update over-the-air (OTA). The update brings improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity, optimised stability for Wi-Fi connections, optimised standby power consumption, fixed display issues for lock screen wallpaper, as well as general bug fixes and improvements.

The OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 6t also brings improved camera performance for slow motion videos, and finally, also adds an audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones.

OnePlus 6T price in India, specifications

The OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is only available in a Mirror Black colour variant. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model on the other hand is available Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Thunder Purple colour variants, and has been priced at Rs. 41,999. Finally, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is available only in a Midnight Black colour variant, priced at Rs. 45,999.

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels ) AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits. It features a waterdrop-style notch, with three-in-one ambient light sensor, distance, and RGB sensor, as well as the front facing camera. The OnePlus 6T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. Notably, both the front and rear cameras are unchanged from the OnePlus 6. OnePlus is however also touting improved low-light photography with a feature called Nightscene. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

The OnePlus 6T comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, weighing 185 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus India, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 9.0.7, OxygenOS
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Launches Biggest US 'Rideshare' Mission With 64 Satellites
Selection Day, Roma, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and More on Netflix in December 2018
OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
  2. JioSaavn Launched, Jio Users Get 90 Days Complimentary Saavn Pro Access
  3. Oppo R17 Pro India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Motorola One Power Price in India Slashed During Flipkart Sale
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 India Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review
  7. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  8. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's New and Different in the Realme U1?
  9. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
  10. Jio, Airtel to Bring eSIM Support for Google Pixel 3 in 'Coming Months'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.