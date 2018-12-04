OnePlus 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.7 Update With Fixes, Improvements

OnePlus 6T has received an OxygenOS update, bringing several improvements, optimisations, and fixes, apart from adding a new feature for Bluetooth earphones. The OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 6T will be released in a phased manner, or 'incremental' as OnePlus calls it, and it will roll out in batches starting with a small number of users before a broader rollout in the coming days. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, back in October, and went on sale in India the same month.

OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update changelog

As announced in a forum post on Monday, the OnePlus 6T is now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update over-the-air (OTA). The update brings improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity, optimised stability for Wi-Fi connections, optimised standby power consumption, fixed display issues for lock screen wallpaper, as well as general bug fixes and improvements.

The OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for the OnePlus 6t also brings improved camera performance for slow motion videos, and finally, also adds an audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones.

OnePlus 6T price in India, specifications

The OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is only available in a Mirror Black colour variant. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model on the other hand is available Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Thunder Purple colour variants, and has been priced at Rs. 41,999. Finally, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is available only in a Midnight Black colour variant, priced at Rs. 45,999.

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels ) AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits. It features a waterdrop-style notch, with three-in-one ambient light sensor, distance, and RGB sensor, as well as the front facing camera. The OnePlus 6T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. Notably, both the front and rear cameras are unchanged from the OnePlus 6. OnePlus is however also touting improved low-light photography with a feature called Nightscene. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

The OnePlus 6T comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, weighing 185 grams.