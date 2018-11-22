OnePlus 6T has started receiving OxygenOS 9.0.6. The new software update optimises image processing on the latest OnePlus phone as well as improves its unlocking experience. The update also includes general bug fixes and improvements to enhance the overall user experience. It notably comes days after the OnePlus 6T received OxygenOS 9.0.5 that brought improvements for the in-display fingerprint sensor and some unspecified bug fixes. The Chinese company also recently launched the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T that features a gradient finish.

Among other new features, OnePlus in a forum post highlights that the OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the OnePlus 6T improves the unlocking experience. This suggests the company has enhanced the unlocking behaviour through the built-in in-display fingerprint sensor that comes as one of the major selling points of the new flagship. The update also optimises image processing on the OnePlus 6T. This could result in slightly better shots.

In addition to the new improvements, the latest OxygenOS update optimises standby power consumption. Further, OnePlus has fixed issues that were occurring while adding an APN on Verizon network. There is also a fix for the bug that was restricting notifications from Google Play. Besides, the formal changelog shows the update brings a bunch of general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Just like any previous OxygenOS updates, the OxygenOS 9.0.6 for the OnePlus 6T comes as an "incremental rollout". This means it will initially reach a limited number of users, though a broader rollout will debut in a few days. Moreover, OnePlus says that user feedback has helped bring new optimisations and improvements.

OnePlus 6T Review

You can check the availability of the OxygenOS 9.0.6 on your OnePlus 6T by going to Settings > System updates. Make sure that you've backed up your data before beginning the update process to avoid any data loss.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T received OxygenOS 9.0.5 earlier this month with improvements for Screen Unlock and general unspecific bug fixes. That update was about 95MB in size and was rolled out in a staged manner - identical to the rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.6.