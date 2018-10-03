OnePlus 6T Won't Feature Wireless Charging or IP Rating, Says CEO

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 6T, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed a number of details regarding the smartphone. Lau, in a previous interview, had already confirmed that the upcoming flagship will not come with a headphone jack. However, he has now revealed the exact reason for discontinuing the feature. However, apart from that, he has confirmed that two more features will be missing from the OnePlus 6T - wireless charging support and IP rating. While the expected launch of the smartphone is still a few days away, we now know that it will not come with some of the key features that are present in most premium handsets.

In an interview with CNET, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau suggested that OnePlus 6T will be more expensive than its previous variant. He did not reveal the exact price of the upcoming smartphone, but said that the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor is one of the key reasons for the price rise. Of course, seeing the previous launches by the company, OnePlus will be following its own trending of higher pricing for each newer model. Lau was quoted as saying, "Screen Unlock technology is something very new and there's a definite cost required for that new technology. It's not cheap." He also noted that the new feature is also the reason for a missing headphone jack and that the smartphone is 0.45mm thicker than the OnePlus 6.

Additionally, Lau has also revealed that the OnePlus 6T will not have wireless charging support. He said that OnePlus wants the wireless charging technology to be as fast as its Dash Charging tech. If the feature os introduced in its current form, it would mean the OnePlus 6T will have to be thicker and will conduct a lot of heat. Lau was quoted as saying, "We're working hard on this. When we get to the day that the wireless charging can get up to speed without the implication of heat that we expect, then I believe we can integrate the technology."

Finally, the OnePlus CEO noted that there is no IP rating in the OnePlus 6T. He said that OnePlus 6T is more water-resistant than any of its predecessors and can survive a drop in the sink or a splash during a rainstorm. Because of the cost of obtaining an official IP rating, OnePlus has skipped the official rating entirely. He is quoted to say that the feature is "unreasonable" as "the number of users that are taking their phone to go swimming are few and far between."