OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been unveiled globally, and the Chinese company has provided a price in British pounds. OnePlus has also detailed availability in Western Europe and North America, whilst providing a tentative timeline for India, China, and Nordic regions. More details about the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India release date should be made clear at the company's Mumbai launch event tomorrow. The biggest highlights of the smartphone are its 10GB of RAM, and the company's new fast charging tech – Warp Charge 30. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition also features a carbon fibre pattern below the glass on the rear panel, and the signature McLaren Papaya Orange colour placed on the bottom of the smartphone. There is more McLaren stuff in the box as well.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price, release date

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in the UK has been set at GBP 649 (roughly 58,800), which is significantly more expensive than the regular 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage Midnight Black variant that's priced at GBP 579 (roughly Rs. 52,500). The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. As for availability, OnePlus has announced that the smartphone will go on sale in Western Europe and North America on Thursday, December 13. In India, China, and Nordic regions it will become available ‘soon after', the company said in a statement, however as we said, we should know more about India availability at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch event in Mumbai tomorrow.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition design, features

Let's start off with the features – as we mentioned, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with a carbon fibre pattern beneath the glass of the rear panel, and its otherwise black-coloured body features a daub of the signature McLaren Papaya Orange colour on the bottom edge. The Warp Charge 30 unit that ships with the smartphone comes with a braided Papaya Orange cable as well. The 30 in the name signifies the up to 30W fast charging capabilities, said to offer a day's worth of power in 20 minutes. The fast charging on the regular OnePlus 6T variants is up to 20W (5V/ 4A).

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition seen from all sides

Finally, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition box contains a McLaren logo – called Speedmark – made out of McLaren designed F1 AA-grade carbon fibre, which is said to be the same material used in the McLaren MCL33 2018 Formula 1 car. OnePlus in a statement said that over six Formula 1 cars' worth of carbon fibre was used to create the Speedmark logos that OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition buyers will receive.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

Apart from the presence of 10GB of RAM and the Warp Charge 30 unit, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is otherwise identical to the regular variant in terms of specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels ) AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits. It features a waterdrop-style notch, with three-in-one ambient light sensor, distance, and RGB sensor, as well as the front facing camera. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. OnePlus is touting improved low-light photography with a feature called Nightscene. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, weighing 185 grams.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features a single bottom firing speaker. It also features an all-glass build, like the OnePlus 6, with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The in-display fingerprint sensor is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.34 seconds, and work with the OnePlus screen protector - the company doesn't guarantee it will work a third-party protector. The fingerprint recognition is also self-learning, said to make it faster over time when identifying the same fingerprints. The Face Unlock feature - said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds - is also present on the OnePlus 6 McLaren Edition.