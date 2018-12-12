NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India to Be Revealed Today, Event Starts at 6pm IST

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India to Be Revealed Today, Event Starts at 6pm IST

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India will be revealed today

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch is taking place in Mumbai
  • The smartphone was unveiled globally on Tuesday
  • OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India will be revealed at the event

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was unveiled globally on Tuesday and the smartphone will be officially launched in India today. OnePlus is holding an event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening where the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India will be revealed. The USP of the smartphone is 10GB of RAM, though there are also some other highlights to take on the competition. It comes with OnePlus' new fast charging tech that it calls Warp Charge 30. As you would expect, the rear panel of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features the signature McLaren Papaya Orange colour that wraps around the bottom edge of the device, fading into the black glass panel at the back. The back panel is touted to be based on McLaren's groundbreaking carbon fibre that was featured on all McLaren cars since 1981.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India is expected to feature a premium over the top variant that's similar to what was announced for the UK market. The smartphone carries a price tag of GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 58,800) in the UK. This is notably higher than the regular 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage Midnight Black variant of the regular OnePlus 6T that was launched at GBP 579 (roughly Rs. 52,500). However, the new model has 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In India, the current top variant (8GB/ 256GB) is priced at Rs. 45,999, and thus the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India can be expected to be around Rs. 50,000.

OnePlus is set to bring the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to Western Europe and North America on Thursday, December 13. But for India, China, and Nordic regions, the company said in a statement that the handset will become available "soon after" the initial debut. Moreover, the price and availability details specific to India are expected to be revealed at the launch event in Mumbai that as we mentioned starts at 6pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more details from the event.

 

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

Just like the 'regular' OnePlus 6T, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs Android 9.0 Pie based on OxygenOS and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display panel has support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 600 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

The rear camera setup on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition — like the 'regular' OnePlus 6T — is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps frame rate and supports Super Slow Motion Video mode with options for 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps. It also comes with OIS and EIS support and has a dual-LED flash module.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front sensor also supports EIS and can record 1080p videos at 30fps. There is also pre-loaded Nightscene feature to deliver a better low-light photography experience.

OnePlus has provided 256GB of onboard storage on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. It is not expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The handset has Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support to enhance audio through the USB Type-C port.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to unlock the screen in 0.34 seconds and works with the OnePlus screen protection. Also, the company has provided a Face Unlock feature that is rated to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition packs a 3,700mAh battery that works with the company's proprietary Wrap Charge 30 fast charging (30W) technology. This is claimed to deliver a full-day power in 20 minutes of charge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Must Scrap Censored 'Dragonfly' China Search Engine Plans, Say NGOs
Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India to Be Revealed Today, Event Starts at 6pm IST
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  2. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  5. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  6. Microsoft Account Takeover Vulnerability Spotted by Kerala-Based Engineer
  7. Warframe Fortuna Update Now Live on PS4 and Xbox One
  8. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Emerges 'Unscathed' From US Congress Hearing
  9. Facebook CEO Reaches Out to Microsoft President for Help: Report
  10. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.