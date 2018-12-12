OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been launched in India, after the phone's global unveiling on Tuesday. The latest OnePlus 6T variant was unveiled at an event held in Mumbai late on Wednesday. The most premium variant of the entire range, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with features including 10GB RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, a McLaren brand logo, McLaren's signature Papaya Orange colour wrapped around the borders of the phone, and the company's new Warp Charge 30 charging technology. The retail box also comes with bundled gifts and redesigned USB cables. Let's check out OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India and specifications.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India, launch offers

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India is set at Rs. 50,999 for the 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration, which is the only one it has been launched in. This price is significantly higher than the Rs. 45,999 price tag of the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model announced at the October launch event. It will go on sale from Amazon India and the OnePlus India website from December 15. It will also be available for offline purchase from OnePlus exclusive offline stores in key cities. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will also be sold exclusively in a special sale on December 13 at the OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, due to open on the day.

As for OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch offers, OnePlus says that on occasion of its 5th anniversary celebrations, offers will be available from December 15 to December 24 on the new model, as well as other OnePlus 6T variants. These offers include:Rs. 2,000 cashback on all EMI transactions on Axis Bank cards, Rs. 1,500 cashback on all transactions made using Axis Bank credit or debit cards across all offline and online platforms; up to 6 months no-cost EMI on Amazon.in, Oneplus India, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores; additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of any old OnePlus handset and Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of other devices on Amazon.in, OnePlus India, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

Spanning across 3600 square feet, it is located at the heart of the city. Like the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore and Chennai, the new offline store is expected to be a hub for community members to engage with the brand and experience everything OnePlus - from device to accessories.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition design, features

The major differences in the design of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition include a subtle carbon fibre pattern underneath the glass back panel. The bottom edge of the model has McLaren's Papaya Orange accent running all over it. OnePlus bundles a custom braided Papaya Orange USB Type-C cable in the retail box. The new Warp Charge 30 charging tech offers up to 30W fast charging capabilities, and is said to offer a day's worth of charge in 20 minutes.

The retail box of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition also comes with a Speedmark McLaren logo made of McLaren designed F1 AA-grade carbon fibre.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs OxygenOS on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sRGB support. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is not expandable via microSD card.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor, paired with 4k video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion video, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the handset bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixel size, and EIS.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. There is a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, with support for Warp Charge 30. Dimensions of the phone are 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, and it weighs 185 grams.