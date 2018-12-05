OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Pre-Registrations Go Live on Amazon India

OnePlus recently announced partnership with McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing hinting that the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was in the offing. Soon after, the company sent out invites for an event on December 12 to celebrate the OnePlus fifth anniversary and also launch the device, and now Amazon has made the pre-registration page live for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone. The anniversary celebrations event is open to all users, and passes will be made available on the company website.

For all those interested in the OnePlus 6T, pre-registrations for the device have begun, and users can head over to Amazon India hit the 'Notify Me' button to get real-time updates about the smartphone. The event on December 12 will see the launch of the device, wherein the company says that attendees will get a chance to physically experience the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in experience zones set up at the venue. The anniversary 'Salute to Speed' event will be held at Richardson and Cruddas Limited in Mumbai, and passes for the event will be available via Oneplus.in starting December 6 at 10am IST. The price for these passes is set at Rs. 799.

Attendees at the event will be the first to experience the latest OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition at the experience zones present at the venue. In addition, all attending community members will receive a gift hamper which will include the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Red. The event is slated to begin at 6pm IST. OnePlus also notes that once the event is over, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be first made available at the company's new OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

While OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition pricing information should be revealed at the event itself, OnePlus is expected to make the smartphone available soon after the event is over. We will be on ground zero to report all the details. Stay tuned.

