OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is set to be launched in India today. The smartphone was unveiled globally on Tuesday. However, its formal India launch event is happening in Mumbai at 6pm IST. The USP of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is 10GB of RAM, though there are also some other highlights to take on the competition. The smartphone comes with OnePlus' new fast charging tech that it calls Warp Charge 30. Also, the rear panel of the handset features the signature McLaren Papaya Orange colour that wraps around the bottom edge of the device, fading into the black glass panel at the back. The back panel is touted to be based on McLaren's groundbreaking carbon fibre that was featured on all McLaren cars since 1981.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India is expected to feature a premium over the top variant that's similar to what was announced for the UK market. The smartphone carries a price tag of GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 58,800) in the UK. This is notably higher than the regular 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage Midnight Black variant of the regular OnePlus 6T that was launched at GBP 579 (roughly Rs. 52,500). However, the new model has 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In India, the current top variant (8GB/ 256GB) is priced at Rs. 45,999, and thus the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price in India can be expected to be around Rs. 50,000.

OnePlus is set to bring the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to Western Europe and North America on Thursday, December 13. But for India, China, and Nordic regions, the company said in a statement that the handset will become available "soon after" the initial debut. Moreover, the price and availability details specific to India are expected to be revealed at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch event in Mumbai that as we mentioned starts at 6pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more details from the event.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs Android 9.0 Pie based on OxygenOS and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display panel has support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 600 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The rear camera setup is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps frame rate and supports Super Slow Motion Video mode with options for 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps. It also comes with OIS and EIS support and has a dual-LED flash module. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The frontal sensor also supports EIS and can record 1080p videos at 30fps. There is also pre-loaded Nightscene feature to deliver a better low-light photography experience.

OnePlus has provided 256GB of onboard storage on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. It is not expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The handset has Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support to enhance audio through the USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to unlock the screen in 0.34 seconds and works with the OnePlus screen protection. Also, the company has provided a Face Unlock feature that is rated to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition packs a 3,700mAh battery that works with the company's proprietary Wrap Charge 30 fast charging (30W) technology. This is claimed to deliver a full-day power in 20 minutes of charge. Besides, the smartphone measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs 185 grams.