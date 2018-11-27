OnePlus on Tuesday announced an official partnership with autosport giant McLaren with an aim to unveil the result of this collaboration on December 12 in India. While not confirmed yet, this could be a special edition variant of the company's latest OnePlus 6T smartphone. Given the focus on speed and performance of this partnership, the new special edition model might arrive in only the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, with possibly a premium price tag. This partnership includes both McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, as per the announcement.

The official landing page on OnePlus' website has the phrase “mclaren-6t” in its URL all but confirming the arrival of a special edition OnePlus 6T. Hinting towards the launch of a special edition smartphone, OnePlus went on to mention that it has had similar partnerships in the past — including the OnePlus 3T x Colette 20th Anniversary Edition with Parisian retailer Colette, the OnePlus 5 x JCC+Limited Edition “Callection” in collaboration with designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, and the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in partnership with Marvel Studios.

Taking cue from these launches, the new OnePlus 6T McLaren edition could borrow elements from the ‘Papaya Orange' colour scheme of the official McLaren logo. There are currently no leaks or rumours to determine the design of this upcoming product.

“McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way — with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed,” said OnePlus CEO and Founder, Pete Lau in a statement.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant in the Indian market. The phone was made available only in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage priced at Rs. 41,999.

To briefly recap, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary lens.

In related news, Huawei last month unveiled its latest Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS in collaboration with premium car maker Porsche. It comes with a premium leather finish, polished glass, and refined metal.

