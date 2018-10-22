OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first camera sample of the OnePlus 6T. The company had recently rescheduled the launch of its upcoming flagship to October 29, after Apple scheduled its launch on the original October 30 date. Ahead of the launch event, Lau has teased an image captured by the OnePlus 6T in low-light. The upcoming OnePlus handset is a mid-year update and will likely see minor upgrades in terms of design elements and internals, including updates in the form of an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop-style display notch, and a few other things. Now, ahead of the unveiling, we have been hinted at what to expect in terms of the OnePlus 6T's camera performance.

Pete Lau (aka Liu Zuohu), via a post on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, has shared the first camera sample captured by the OnePlus 6T. He has teased the camera performance of the upcoming flagship by posting an image captured in low-light conditions. The first camera sample of the OnePlus 6T does not come with any other data, so there is no clarity on information such as the aperture, exposure, or sensor manufacturer.

The image posted by the OnePlus CEO is decent for a flagship handset as it shows a good amount of detail and vivid colours of the night sky. However, it is unclear if the photo was taken using a tripod or not.

Interestingly, the image posted by Lau comes with a caption that roughly translates to "comes with filter". It could hint at a previously reported custom 'Night Mode' feature that will help enhance low light shots captured by the OnePlus 6T. The report had suggested that the hardware and software of the smartphone will work simultaneously to enable users to click low light photos with "ample clarity, sharpness, good dark-to-light contrast, and negligible noise."