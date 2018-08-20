OnePlus' next smartphone, anticipated to be called the OnePlus 6T, will reportedly launch in October this year. While the unveiling of the successor to OnePlus 6 is not far off, a new report has provided more details on the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 6 had arrived in May 2018, and given the company's launch schedule in the last couple of years, the five-month gap does not seem surprising. Additionally, the trend with higher prices will apparently continue as the price of the handset is expected to go up to $550 (roughly Rs. 38,400). However, the most interesting thing to look forward to is that the OnePlus 6T will reportedly be backed by a major US carrier for the first time, in this case, T-Mobile.
Citing people "familiar with the launch plans," a CNET report claims that T-Mobile will be the exclusive US carrier partner for the OnePlus 6T. There will reportedly be a OnePlus 6T variant especially optimised for T-Mobile's network, while the standard version of the new handset will be able to run on AT&T's and T-Mobile's networks. This means the smartphone will support the telecom operator's 600MHz band.
OnePlus has reportedly signed a deal with T-Mobile, meaning that the OnePlus 6T will the first smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer to be sold by a US-based network operator. The only issue with the US launch could come from the testing required by T-Mobile to get certification on the network. OnePlus is said to be in the process of getting a "technical approval".
As mentioned, the report also adds that the phone will arrive with a $550 price tag, though the price has not been finalised yet. The smartphone's price is a $21 (roughly Rs. 1,500) increase from the OnePlus 6's price tag in the US. Notably, the CNET report does not provide any information about the OnePlus 6T's specifications and features.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement