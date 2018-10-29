NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T With Snapdragon 845, In-Display Fingerprint Reader Launched: Live Updates

29 October 2018
OnePlus 6T With Snapdragon 845, In-Display Fingerprint Reader Launched: Live Updates

OnePlus 6T price will be revealed after 8.30 pm IST.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T will be launched at 8.30 pm IST
  • The launch event is being held in New York
  • The device is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint reader

OnePlus 6T launch event began in New York with the founder Pete Lau taking the stage to show off its flagship smartphone. Lau called the OnePlus 6T's launch in the US the "biggest step" in the company's history. The company announced a partnership with T-Mobile in the US, which is big news for the US market. OnePlus 6T is the successor to the OnePlus 6, which was launched earlier this year in India. Kyle Kiang, OnePlus' North America head took to the stage to talk about the smartphone. He said OnePlus has become the number 1 premium smartphone brand in India.

The OnePlus 6T price is the thing that most people are waiting for because a lot else about the phone has either been announced by OnePlus or can be guessed easily. For instance, the OnePlus 6T's specifications are unlikely to deviate much from the OnePlus 6 considering that this is a mid-cycle refresh and that Qualcomm hasn't released a new flagship processor after the Snapdragon 845. Much of the focus before the event has been on the fact that the OnePlus 6T is going to ship with an in-display fingerprint reader. This is something we have seen before on phones from Vivo, which is owned by the same parent company as OnePlus. All of this is expected to be revealed at the OnePlus 6T event, which you can watch live below. 

 

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, at least 6GB of RAM, and a minimum of 128GB storage. The device is expected to feature a large screen with a dewdrop style notch, which leaves space only for the selfie camera at the top. OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone won't feature a headphone jack, which makes this the first OnePlus phone to ship without this feature. OnePlus 6T will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader, which means the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone is likely to be done away with. Finally, it's expected to ship with a dual rear camera setup and a single selfie camera. 

On the software front, OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus has also mentioned that it will have tweaks to the UI and introduce new gestures to perform certain actions. We can also expect camera improvements via software tweaks. All of this and more will be revealed during the launch event. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 6T won't feature wireless charging or an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 6T price

OnePlus 6T US price will be revealed during the event. The India price is not expected to be announced at the event and at the moment, it is expected to be around Rs. 40,000.

We also know that OnePlus 6T launch in India is going to be accompanied by some nice launch offers. This includes a cashback of Rs. 5,400 via Reliance Jio and Rs. 2,000 via ICICI Bank and Citi Bank. The phone will also be sold offline via Reliance Digital stores in India.

OnePlus 6T With Snapdragon 845, In-Display Fingerprint Reader Launched: Live Updates
