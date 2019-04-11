Technology News
  Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Today: iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 Discounts and Other Offers Revealed

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Today: iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 Discounts and Other Offers Revealed

, 11 April 2019
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Today: iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 Discounts and Other Offers Revealed

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale 2019: iPhone X is available starting at Rs. 73,999

Highlights

OnePlus 6T will receive its "lowest price ever" at Rs. 33,499

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available during the sale at Rs. 49,990

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will last until April 13

Amazon India has revealed all the major discounts and offers that are making way during the Fab Phones Fest sale 2019, scheduled between April 11 and April 13. The three-day Amazon sale is promised to bring the "lowest prices" of smartphones such as the OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Honor View 20, and Huawei Y9 among others. Customers will also get offers and additional exchange discounts on premium phones, including the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, LG V40, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Nex, and Oppo R17 Pro. Similarly, there will be a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 that will be applicable on orders made through the Prime Now app.

Amazon sale offers on mobile phones

In the list of phones that are set to receive eye-catching discounts during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon, the OnePlus 6T comes on top. The flagship OnePlus model will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 33,499, down from Rs. 37,999. This notably includes a Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to the OnePlus 6T, the Amazon sale brings the Redmi 6 Pro at Rs. 7,999. The handset normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The Mi A2 also receives a Rs. 2,000 additional discount on an exchange. Similarly, the Realme U1 is available with a starting price of Rs. 8,999 along with no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 1,500 per month. The Realme phone also comes with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on all prepaid transactions.

Amazon is also selling the iPhone X with an initial price of Rs. 73,999, down from Rs. 91,900. There are also no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 4,222 per month and an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on an exchange. In addition to the iPhone X, the Amazon sale will also bring deals on the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR 64GB in Yellow colour is presently available at Rs. 59,900.

There is also a Redmi 6A discount during the Amazon sale. The phone will be available with an initial price of Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 6,999. There is also an instant discount of Rs. 500 on HDFC cards.

The Honor View 20 is available with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 4,222 per month and a Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount during the Amazon sale. Similarly, the Vivo V15 Pro is on sale with no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 2,416 per month and an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on an exchange. The Oppo F11 Pro also gets no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,083 per month and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,500. Furthermore, the Oppo F9 Pro is available with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,221 per month and an additional Rs. 2,500 discount on an exchange.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is also touted to be available with the "lowest effective price ever" at Rs. 49,990 along with an additional Rs. 9,000 discount on an exchange. The handset generally comes at Rs. 57,900. The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are also be available with no-cost EMI options starting as low as Rs. 1,331 per month.

Amazon has also brought the Huawei Y9 2019 with its "lowest price ever" at Rs. 14,990 along with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 4,996 per month. The phone was launched in January at Rs. 15,990.

The Honor Play and Honor 8X are also available during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon with their "lowest prices" at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. The Honor Play normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 19,999, while the Honor 8X starts at Rs. 14,999.

The sale brings the Vivo Y83 Pro at Rs. 10,990, down from Rs. 13,990. Vivo's Y81 is down to Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) and the Vivo Y95 is available with an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on the exchange of your old phone.

The Redmi 5 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,499), as a part of Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). You can use bundled payment options with HDFC Bank card to avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Xiaomi's Redmi Y2 is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) during Amazon's sale this week.

There will also be a Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders. Moreover, the sale will be the Redmi Y2 at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999.

Customers purchasing phones during the Amazon sale are also entitled to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Likewise, there will be six percent additional value on the sale of old smartphones via Cashify.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, Fab Phones Fest, Amazon sale, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Honor View 20, Huawei Y9, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Amazon
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Today: iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1 Discounts and Other Offers Revealed
