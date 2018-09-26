OnePlus 6T is doing the rounds on the rumour mill quite frequently these days, with the launch expected in the next few weeks. An interesting piece of information has now surfaced online, showing an alleged invite for the India launch of the OnePlus 6T slated for October 17. Curiously, this invite has appeared on a Chinese social media website and not India, so it may well mean that the OnePlus 6T India launch could be the global unveiling of the smartphone. The invite shows off the new tagline "Unlock The Speed" most likely pointing towards the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. New renders of the upcoming flagship are also out that reveal a third camera sensor at the back, a departure from the dual rear camera setup of the OnePlus 6.

The leak comes to us courtesy a user on Chinese social media website Weibo, as reported by WCCFTech. Interestingly, the October 17 date coincides with the date mentioned in the screenshot officially shared by OnePlus with CNET. Apart from the launch date, country, and tagline, the invite gives out no other details around the OnePlus 6T.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The same user has also released two new press renders that show a third camera sensor on the phone's back. This sensor is slightly separated from the other two sensors, leading us to believe that the OnePlus 6T TV ad in India shows Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan hiding the third sensor in the brief reveal. This is in line with previous leaks suggesting a triple camera setup on the smartphone, which was contradicted by noted tipster Roland Quandt, who said OnePlus will stick to the dual camera setup for its next flagship.

However, as there is no official confirmation on the same, it is advisable to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. OnePlus might not look to radically change the design considering that this is a mid-year "T" upgrade for its flagship range. Apart from the triple camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch is seen on the front with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as confirmed by OnePlus.

As per what OnePlus has teased, the OnePlus 6T will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and instead will come bundled with a pair of USB Type-C earphones. Keeping in mind previous trends, the OnePlus 6T will most likely borrow a Snapdragon 845 SoC and RAM quantity of up to 8GB RAM from the OnePlus 6. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

As for pricing, back in August this year a report had suggested that the OnePlus 6T would continue the higher price trend and sport a price tag of $550 in the US, slight uptick from the OnePlus 6's base price. OnePlus 6T price in India is not known yet, but it will be exclusive to Amazon India as per a teaser on the e-tailer's website.