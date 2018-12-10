NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Becomes Faster With Use, Claims OnePlus

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Becomes Faster With Use, Claims OnePlus

OnePlus 6T sports a 2nd-gen optical fingerprint sensor module, according to the company.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T was launched in October this year
  • It is the company’s first phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The next-gen fingerprint sensor has been in testing since the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus on Sunday published its latest blog post wherein the Chinese phone maker details the reason behind using a Screen Unlock in-display fingerprint sensor in the 6.41-inch AMOLED panel of the OnePlus 6T. The post also talks about exactly how the technology works on the phone, and how it has been in the testing phase since the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus claims that Screen Unlock gets better over time, as it learns through sophisticated algorithms during the owner's usage of the smartphone.

In the blog post published on OnePlus Forums, the company's copywriter Dale F details how OnePlus spent over a year in development to perfect the Screen Unlock feature for the OnePlus 6T, which sports a 2nd-gen optical fingerprint module. A graphic is also included that shows that the phone's unlock animation provides a light source to illuminate the finger. The green light reflected allows the sensor to “see” the fingerprint, which is then stored securely. Post that, whenever a fingerprint is scanned, it is matched with the stored fingerprint to unlock the handset.

Next, OnePlus claims that the latest OnePlus 6T “uses sophisticated algorithms to improve over time as they learn more about the way you unlock your phone.”

One of the software engineers at the company shed light on how it gets better over time. “Every time a user successfully unlocks the phone with their fingerprint, the sensor also records areas of the finger that weren't registered in the initial fingerprint setup stage," said Yale Liu, software engineer, OnePlus. "This fingerprint data is then added to the data the phone already holds, making it more complete. So, every time the in-display fingerprint sensor is used, it gathers more data about the user's fingerprint. This means that over time, the phone will unlock even faster.'

He also goes on to say the algorithms are sophisticated enough to know when your finger is wet or if you have a cut on it. In these cases, the phone just adds this new data to the algorithm to improve unlock speeds in the future.

Further, the blog post also details certain tips to use the Screen Unlock feature “like a pro”. These include upgrading to the latest software version, avoiding extreme temperatures, registering the fingerprint in a bright environment, making sure the finger is clean, adjusting pressure applied while unlocking, and using Face Unlock alongside Screen Unlock.

The OnePlus 6T received improvements for its Screen Unlock feature back in early November with the OxygenOS 9.0.5 software update. The improvement, however, was not apparent at the time of release but the latest blog post might just have answered why.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus
Samsung Galaxy A8s With Infinity-O Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Nokia 9 Delayed Till Early 2019 Citing Camera Production Issues: Report
OnePlus 6T In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Becomes Faster With Use, Claims OnePlus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  4. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leaked, Galaxy S10 Lite Tipped
  6. Honor V20 With In-Display Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Unveiled
  7. Poco F1 Price Slashed in India, Now Starts at Rs. 19,999
  8. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy A8s With Infinity-O Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.