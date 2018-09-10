OnePlus 6T Will Embed In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Company Confirms

Now that we're inching towards the end of 2018, information on the OnePlus 6T is starting to pick up pace. While leaks are flowing in at a steady pace, a fresh piece of information reveals a key feature of the smartphone, with the source being OnePlus itself. The company has now confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, and OnePlus is going to call the feature Screen Unlock. This new feature suggests that there will be no inconvenient rear fingerprint sensor, and the Screen Unlock and the Face Unlock features will be the new security options on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus confirmed to CNET that the OnePlus 6T will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. "We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them," OnePlus told the publication in an email.

As mentioned, OnePlus is calling it Screen Unlock, and it joins the few smartphones in the market with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This list currently includes the Vivo V11, Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21, Vivo Nex, and the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS. CNET had earlier also reported that the OnePlus 6T will be the first OnePlus device to be listed with a major US carrier network T-Mobile this year, as the company looks to expand its footprint in the US market.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch sometime in early October with a price tag of $550 (roughly Rs. 39,500). A recent image leak suggested a waterdrop notch, thin bezel, and a triple camera setup at the back. The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 6T is likely to be accompanied by an LED flash.

Historically, the company has followed the trend of launching new succeeding models with a 'T' after the name of their original versions. These 'T' variants have minimal upgrades, with seldom ever any change with respect to design. However, with the OnePlus 6T, the company is looking to make several design changes, and we hope to see more information from official channels soon.