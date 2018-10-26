OnePlus 6T Images, Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Monday's Launch

OnePlus 6T launch is just a couple of days away, but ahead of its official unveiling the upcoming flagship has been leaked yet again. Thanks to a fresh set of leaks from a tipster, we now have a look at the alleged specifications and images of the OnePlus 6T. According to the leaked specifications sheet, OnePlus 6T carries a number of key improvements over the OnePlus 6. It also reveals the presence of Android 9.0 Pie instead of Android Oreo that was featured on the website of a German retailer recently. In addition to the spec sheet, a number of promotional images of the handset have also been leaked, showcasing its in-display fingerprint sensor, thinner bezels and 'waterdrop' notch, and more. The OnePlus 6T will debut in India

on October 30, though its global unveiling is scheduled for October 29.

In a series of tweets by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, specifications of the OnePlus 6T have been supposedly been outed again. As per the leaks, the OnePlus 6T display boast of a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent and it will be protected with Gorilla Glass 6. The tipster also leaked some promotional images, showcasing the alleged OnePlus 6T in all its glory. Agarwal also shared renders of the handset, showing the Screen Unlock and Never Settle signs on the display.

Meanwhile, based on the leaked specifications sheet, the OnePlus 6T will be launched running Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.4-inch (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It is also reportedly equipped with 8GB of RAM. There is no clarity on whether there will be multiple RAM options like in previous years.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 6T features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and flash. At the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. Other features include Face Unlock, HDR, OIS, Panorama mode, and more.

The OnePlus 6T, according to the rumour, comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage with no card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options in the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. Sensors on board the smartphone are accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, it measures 157.5x74.9x8.2mm and weighs 180 grams.

It is worth noting that all this information is not official and is a part of a leaked specifications sheet. It is advisable that the details should be taken with a pinch of salt. Notably, OnePlus 6T has been teased by the company several times over the past month or so, and a few features have already been confirmed, including an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, no 3.5mm headphone jack, a larger 3,700mAh battery, and a few other things.