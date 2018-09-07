OnePlus 6T, which is likely to be the successor to the OnePlus 6, has now been leaked in a render that details much about the upcoming model. The render shows the lack of a traditional fingerprint sensor as well as the presence of not just one or two but three camera sensors at the back. There is also an all-new display notch that is now generally known as the waterdrop notch. This is unlike the OnePlus 6 that carries a traditional, rectangular display notch design. Earlier this year, a leaked image of a retail box suggested the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch sometime in early October with a price tag of $550 (roughly Rs. 39,500).

The render, as shared by SlashGear from a Weibo user, shows that the OnePlus 6T has a thin-bezel display, similar to the OnePlus 6. However, this time, it appears that there is a waterdrop notch that has a room for a front-facing camera sensor. At the back, the render that appears to be a part of the marketing material of the OnePlus 6T reveals that there is a triple camera setup. It is safe to presume that OnePlus is following in the footsteps of Huawei that implemented a triple camera setup on the P20 Pro earlier this year. The triple camera setup is likely to be accompanied by an LED flash.

Apart from the tweaked display and the rear camera setup, the image shows the Red colour paintjob that isn't something all-new for OnePlus. There is, however, the absence of a fingerprint sensor that is something odd in the entire OnePlus family since the launch of the OnePlus 2 back in July 2015.

Photo Credit: SlashGear/ Weibo

If we look at the recent report, the OnePlus 6T could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus sibling Oppo last month launched the Oppo R17 Pro with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The same treatment could reach the OnePlus 6T this time.

OnePlus could unveil the OnePlus 6T sometime in the coming future; it could be as early as October. The smartphone was allegedly spotted on EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) portal in Russia with a model number A6013. The OnePlus 6, on the hand, received the certification from the Russian authority as A6000. This suggests that the new model could be the successor to the OnePlus 6 and could come as the OnePlus 6T. Historically, the company has followed the trend of launching new succeeding models with a "T" after the name of their original versions.