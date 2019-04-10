Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, and Others to Receive Discounts During Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Starting April 11

OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, and Others to Receive Discounts During Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Starting April 11

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, and Others to Receive Discounts During Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Starting April 11

OnePlus 6T will be available during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale with up to Rs. 4,000 discount

Highlights

OnePlus 6T has been listed with a starting price of Rs. 33,499

iPhone XR is promised to receive "lowest price ever" during Amazon sale

Amazon sale will be held between April 11 and April 13

OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, and Honor 7C are set to receive discounts during Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale. The mobile phone-focused Amazon sale will take place between April 11 and April 13. It is also teased to bring discounts on the Realme U1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro. Amazon is apparently set to bring the iPhone XR with its "lowest price ever" along with offers through HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. Customers purchasing phones such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro during the three-day Amazon sale would also get additional exchange discounts. Similarly, the online marketplace promises "great offers" on the iPhone X.

The microsite pertaining to the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon.in shows that the OnePlus 6T will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 33,499, down from Rs. 37,999. This notably includes a Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Amazon has separately announced that the during its Fab Phones Fest sale, the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will receive a flat Rs. 3,000 discount, while the OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models will get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount.

In addition to the OnePlus 6T, the Amazon sale will bring the Honor Play at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 19,999. The Honor 8X will also receive a discount and will be available at Rs. 12,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 2,000 from the regular starting price of the Honor 8X.

Similarly, the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon will offer the Honor 8C at Rs. 8,999. The handset normally retails at an initial price of Rs. 11,999. The Honor 7C will also be discounted at Rs. 8,499, down from the original price of Rs. 9,999.

Amazon hasn't revealed any particular discounted prices of other smartphones. However, it promises discounts on the Realme U1 along with no-cost EMI options as well as additional exchange discounts on the Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro. The Vivo Y83 Pro is also promised to receive its "lowest price ever" and will be available with no-cost EMI options.

Likewise, the iPhone XR that recently got revised pricing is set to be available during the Amazon sale with the "lowest price ever". The online marketplace is also seemingly in plans to bring no-cost EMI options and offers through HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. Some attractive offers are also likely to arrive for the iPhone X.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro during the Amazon sale would also receive an additional exchange discount. Further, the Huawei Y9 2019 is in the list of phones getting a discounted price in the sale. The Nokia 8.1 will also receive an Amazon Pay cashback offer and no-cost EMI options.

During the Fab Phones Fest sale, Amazon is also set to bring up to 9,000 exchange discount and an additional six percent discount through Cashify for customers selling their old phones. The online sale will also bring 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through HDFC cards and EMI options.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will additionally bring discounts on mobile accessories, including cases, power banks, headphones, chargers, and selfie sticks among others. Stay tuned on Gadgets 360 to catch all the interesting deals during the forthcoming sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Honor 8X

Honor 8X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good performance
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively bulky and difficult to handle
  • Average cameras
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 8X review
Display6.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Honor 8C

Honor 8C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
  • Weak cameras
  • All-plastic body
  • Low-res display
Read detailed Honor 8C review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor Play

Honor Play

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great value for money
  • Elegant design
  • Excellent display
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Not very easy to hold and use
Read detailed Honor Play review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.36GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3750mAh
Honor 7C

Honor 7C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Face unlock is quick and accurate
  • Good build quality
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
Read detailed Honor 7C review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display6.10-inch
Processorhexa-core
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution828x1792 pixels
OSiOS 12
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display5.80-inch
Processor2.39GHz hexa-core
Front Camera7-megapixel
Resolution1125x2436 pixels
RAM3GB
OSiOS 11
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Battery Capacity2716mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T price in India, OnePlus 6T, Honor Play price in India, Honor Play, Honor 8X price in India, Honor 8X, Honor 8C price in India, Honor 8C, Honor 7C price in India, Honor 7C, iPhone XR, Realme U1, Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, Amazon sale, Fab Phones Fest sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixelbook Division to Launch New Laptops, Tablets in Future
OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, and Others to Receive Discounts During Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Starting April 11
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  4. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Renders Tip Dual-Slider Design, Dual Front and Back Cameras
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Send 30 Audio Files at Once, iPad Support Spotted
  9. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.