OnePlus 6T, Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, and Honor 7C are set to receive discounts during Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale. The mobile phone-focused Amazon sale will take place between April 11 and April 13. It is also teased to bring discounts on the Realme U1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro. Amazon is apparently set to bring the iPhone XR with its "lowest price ever" along with offers through HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. Customers purchasing phones such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro during the three-day Amazon sale would also get additional exchange discounts. Similarly, the online marketplace promises "great offers" on the iPhone X.

The microsite pertaining to the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon.in shows that the OnePlus 6T will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 33,499, down from Rs. 37,999. This notably includes a Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Amazon has separately announced that the during its Fab Phones Fest sale, the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will receive a flat Rs. 3,000 discount, while the OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models will get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount.

In addition to the OnePlus 6T, the Amazon sale will bring the Honor Play at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 19,999. The Honor 8X will also receive a discount and will be available at Rs. 12,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 2,000 from the regular starting price of the Honor 8X.

Similarly, the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon will offer the Honor 8C at Rs. 8,999. The handset normally retails at an initial price of Rs. 11,999. The Honor 7C will also be discounted at Rs. 8,499, down from the original price of Rs. 9,999.

Amazon hasn't revealed any particular discounted prices of other smartphones. However, it promises discounts on the Realme U1 along with no-cost EMI options as well as additional exchange discounts on the Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro. The Vivo Y83 Pro is also promised to receive its "lowest price ever" and will be available with no-cost EMI options.

Likewise, the iPhone XR that recently got revised pricing is set to be available during the Amazon sale with the "lowest price ever". The online marketplace is also seemingly in plans to bring no-cost EMI options and offers through HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. Some attractive offers are also likely to arrive for the iPhone X.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro during the Amazon sale would also receive an additional exchange discount. Further, the Huawei Y9 2019 is in the list of phones getting a discounted price in the sale. The Nokia 8.1 will also receive an Amazon Pay cashback offer and no-cost EMI options.

During the Fab Phones Fest sale, Amazon is also set to bring up to 9,000 exchange discount and an additional six percent discount through Cashify for customers selling their old phones. The online sale will also bring 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through HDFC cards and EMI options.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will additionally bring discounts on mobile accessories, including cases, power banks, headphones, chargers, and selfie sticks among others. Stay tuned on Gadgets 360 to catch all the interesting deals during the forthcoming sale.

