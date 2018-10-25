OnePlus 6T is set for its global launch in New York next week, and a report has claimed that the smartphone has passed a certification from Verizon. This essentially means OnePlus' mid-cycle refresh could be the first handset from the company to support Verizon bands. Prior to this, none of the OnePlus phones were available on Verizon, which is dominating the telecom industry in the US. If the rumours are true, the certification means that the GSM unlocked model of the OnePlus 6T will work on US' largest mobile network in the same way as a smartphone purchased directly from the carrier.

After claiming earlier this month that OnePlus 6T might work with Verizon in the US, a follow-up report by PCMag has now indicated that the certification has finally gone through. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said that OnePlus 6T has passed Verizon's certification labs. Should this be true, the smartphone will be able to work on the country's largest carrier out-of-the-box without the requirement of any updates. This could potentially be a great move by OnePlus to increase its presence in the United States.

According to the report, OnePlus will still focus its October 29 launch on its partnership with T-Mobile. This network carrier which apparently sells the OnePlus 6T directly to subscribers. This and OnePlus 6T Verizon compatibility is reportedly a part of a "two-pronged expansion plan" for the Chinese manufacturer in the US market.

The rumoured Verizon certification will give customers the option of using the device on T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. The report noted that the move may also open the possibility of a future OnePlus handset launching with Verizon. Notably, the next OnePlus handset is expected to be a 5G-enabled smartphone. Recently, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei had said that the company will be releasing a 5G smartphone next year.

OnePlus 6T expected specifications

To recall, OnePlus 6T has been teased by the company several times over the past month or so, and a few features have already been confirmed, including an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop-style display notch, and a few other things. Also, previous rumours had suggested that the OnePlus 6T will sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 6T is also expected to retain specifications such as a Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage from its predecessor.