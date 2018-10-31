OnePlus 6T, the company's latest flagship in India, will go on sale in the country via Amazon tonight. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the handset in India on Tuesday, after unveiling it globally earlier this week. The smartphone, packing premium specifications, is the second flagship from the company in 2018. The OnePlus 6 successor arrives in three variants and its key highlights include a new in-display fingerprint sensor, and a smaller display notch. Notably, the OnePlus 6T will be available for purchase on the Amazon India site starting 12am IST on Thursday, November 1. The handset will also be sold by the company via its official site. Amazon had already detailed several launch offers when it had listed the smartphone for pre-order.

OnePlus 6T price, launch offers

The base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 6T will set you back by Rs. 41,999 and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999 in India. It is worth mentioning that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model will only be available in a Mirror Black colour variant and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model will come in a Midnight Black colour variant. Also, the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of OnePus 6T will available in Midnight Black as well as Mirror Black colour models.

OnePlus 6T Review

OnePlus 6T buyers will be able to avail a number of launch offers that Amazon had detailed earlier. As mentioned, the handset will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform starting 12am on November 1. The launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for those who buy the handset using their Citibank credit cards or ICICI credit and debit cards. There is a free damage protection from Kotak 811 and Servify, no-cost EMIs, and Rs. 5,400 instant cashback from Jio in addition to up 3TB of 4G data. You will also get a Rs. 1,000 extra cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. On Kindle eBook selections, users also get a discount up to Rs. 500. You can also buy the OnePlus 6T via the company's India site.

The OnePlus 6T will also go on sale via Reliance Digital outlets, Croma, and OnePlus' own offline stores, from November 3.

OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 402 pixels per inch. In terms of internals, the OnePlus 6T is powered by the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T bears a dual rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, OIS, EIS; and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. At the front, the OnePlus 6T contains a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. In terms of inbuilt storage options, the OnePlus 6T comes in 128GB and 256GB models, not expandable via microSD card.

The OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. OnePlus has promised a full day of battery power in 30 minutes of charge with the bundled charger. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and aptX HD support, NFC support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs in at 185 grams.

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

