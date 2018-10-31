NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6T to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 6T to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

, 31 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications

The price in India of OnePlus 6T goes up to Rs. 45,999

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999
  • It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants
  • It will be available exclusively via Amazon in India

OnePlus 6T, the company's latest flagship in India, will go on sale in the country via Amazon tonight. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the handset in India on Tuesday, after unveiling it globally earlier this week. The smartphone, packing premium specifications, is the second flagship from the company in 2018. The OnePlus 6 successor arrives in three variants and its key highlights include a new in-display fingerprint sensor, and a smaller display notch. Notably, the OnePlus 6T will be available for purchase on the Amazon India site starting 12am IST on Thursday, November 1. The handset will also be sold by the company via its official site. Amazon had already detailed several launch offers when it had listed the smartphone for pre-order.

OnePlus 6T price, launch offers

The base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 6T will set you back by Rs. 41,999 and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999 in India. It is worth mentioning that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model will only be available in a Mirror Black colour variant and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model will come in a Midnight Black colour variant. Also, the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of OnePus 6T will available in Midnight Black as well as Mirror Black colour models.

OnePlus 6T Review

OnePlus 6T buyers will be able to avail a number of launch offers that Amazon had detailed earlier. As mentioned, the handset will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform starting 12am on November 1. The launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for those who buy the handset using their Citibank credit cards or ICICI credit and debit cards. There is a free damage protection from Kotak 811 and Servify, no-cost EMIs, and Rs. 5,400 instant cashback from Jio in addition to up 3TB of 4G data. You will also get a Rs. 1,000 extra cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. On Kindle eBook selections, users also get a discount up to Rs. 500. You can also buy the OnePlus 6T via the company's India site.

The OnePlus 6T will also go on sale via Reliance Digital outlets, Croma, and OnePlus' own offline stores, from November 3.

OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 402 pixels per inch. In terms of internals, the OnePlus 6T is powered by the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T bears a dual rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, OIS, EIS; and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. At the front, the OnePlus 6T contains a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. In terms of inbuilt storage options, the OnePlus 6T comes in 128GB and 256GB models, not expandable via microSD card.

The OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. OnePlus has promised a full day of battery power in 30 minutes of charge with the bundled charger. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and aptX HD support, NFC support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs in at 185 grams.

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T price in India, OnePlus 6T specifications, OnePlus, Amazon, OnePlus India
WhatsApp Stickers: How to Download and Send
Honor Magic 2 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
OnePlus 6T to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight via Amazon: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  2. Nubia X With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  3. Vivo X23 Star Edition With New Gradient Colour Finish Launched
  4. Oppo R17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. Asus India Rolling Out October Security Patch, Optimisations to 3 Phones
  6. Airtel's Rs. 99 Recharge Revised to Rs. 119, Offers Similar Benefits
  7. OnePlus 6T Review
  8. Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out
  9. Poco F1 to Get Android Pie and Android Q Updates, Confirms Jai Mani
  10. Realme 2 Pro OTA Update With Selfie Camera Optimisation to Rollout Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.