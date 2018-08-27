NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival

, 27 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival

OnePlus 6T will be a slightly upgraded variant of the OnePlus 6.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T gets certified in Russia
  • It is expected to be priced at $550 (about Rs. 38,400)
  • The smartphone is said to launch in October

We are inching towards the end of 2018, which means the OnePlus 6 successor is not too far away. The OnePlus 6T price range and US exclusivity has already been leaked, and now the smartphone has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), hinting at an imminent arrival. A previous report did suggest an October release, which is a slight shift from tradition, considering the previous 'T' variant was launched in November. OnePlus 6T specification details and exact price are scarce at the moment, but more is expected to be known as time progresses.

The EEC has certified the OnePlus 6T in Russia, with the handset carrying the model number A6013. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was certified on TENAA with a model number A6000, and this A6013 is most likely the OnePlus 6T. Folks at PhoneCorridor were the first to spot this listing. Unfortunately, the listing reveals little else about the device, except for the fact that the phone is prepped up for certification at least.

How improved would the OnePlus 6T be from the OnePlus 6? If we go by tradition, then the OnePlus 6T won't see many changes with respect to design, but specifications will get an upgrade. The report suggests a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor or a Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It is reported to also have a 256GB variant as well. It could sport a bigger battery, but it's all just speculation at this point in time.

A recent report suggests that for the OnePlus 6T sales in the US, T-Mobile is said to have bagged exclusive carrier partnership, and there will be a OnePlus 6T variant especially optimised for T-Mobile's network. This means the smartphone will support the telecom operator's 600MHz band. It is also expected to be priced at $550 (roughly Rs. 38,400), a $21 (roughly Rs. 1,500) increase from the OnePlus 6's price tag in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6T
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Reportedly in Talks to Buy Paytm Stake
Fortnite Performance Improvements for Android, iOS, macOS, Switch Detailed
OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z Receives Lift to Face Unlock and More via OTA Update
  2. Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Launched and More News This Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  4. OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival
  5. Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Prices Slashed in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Now Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo: Report
  7. Honor 8X, 8X Max Launch Date Set for September 5
  8. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Superr Sale Offers Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  10. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.