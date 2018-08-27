OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival

We are inching towards the end of 2018, which means the OnePlus 6 successor is not too far away. The OnePlus 6T price range and US exclusivity has already been leaked, and now the smartphone has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), hinting at an imminent arrival. A previous report did suggest an October release, which is a slight shift from tradition, considering the previous 'T' variant was launched in November. OnePlus 6T specification details and exact price are scarce at the moment, but more is expected to be known as time progresses.

The EEC has certified the OnePlus 6T in Russia, with the handset carrying the model number A6013. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was certified on TENAA with a model number A6000, and this A6013 is most likely the OnePlus 6T. Folks at PhoneCorridor were the first to spot this listing. Unfortunately, the listing reveals little else about the device, except for the fact that the phone is prepped up for certification at least.

How improved would the OnePlus 6T be from the OnePlus 6? If we go by tradition, then the OnePlus 6T won't see many changes with respect to design, but specifications will get an upgrade. The report suggests a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor or a Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It is reported to also have a 256GB variant as well. It could sport a bigger battery, but it's all just speculation at this point in time.

A recent report suggests that for the OnePlus 6T sales in the US, T-Mobile is said to have bagged exclusive carrier partnership, and there will be a OnePlus 6T variant especially optimised for T-Mobile's network. This means the smartphone will support the telecom operator's 600MHz band. It is also expected to be priced at $550 (roughly Rs. 38,400), a $21 (roughly Rs. 1,500) increase from the OnePlus 6's price tag in the US.