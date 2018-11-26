NDTV Gadgets360.com
  OnePlus 6T Cashback, Additional Exchange Discount, and More Offers Unveiled for Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India

OnePlus 6T Cashback, Additional Exchange Discount, and More Offers Unveiled for Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India

, 26 November 2018
OnePlus 6T Cashback, Additional Exchange Discount, and More Offers Unveiled for Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India

OnePlus offers are valid on Amazon.in, Croma, oneplus.in, OnePlus offline stores, Reliance Digital

Highlights

  • OnePlus came to India in 2014, exclusively with Amazon.in
  • The company now sells its products offline too
  • The offers will go live on November 30, 2018

OnePlus and Amazon.in on Monday announced the fourth anniversary of their partnership ever since the Chinese phone maker came to India in late 2014 through an exclusive partnership with Amazon to sell its smartphones. Since then, the company has expanded sales offline, and to its own online store, but Amazon remains its exclusive online retail partner in India. With this announcement, both companies have also revealed that buyer rewards will go live on November 30, 2018 valid on Amazon.in, and also across Croma, oneplus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and Reliance Digital.

As part of the announcement, fourth anniversary offers will include a Rs. 1,500 cashback on all Citibank credit and debit cards on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMIs up to 6 months. Apart from that, existing OnePlus and Apple iPhone users will be eligible for an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging their handsets to buy the OnePlus 6T. While November 28 is the day these offers first go live, OnePlus has not yet specified as to when the offer period will end.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement, “As two companies that are obsessed with customer experience, OnePlus and Amazon.in were a perfect fit from the start. Over the years, our partnership has been an extremely fruitful one with both companies gaining insights from each other and using each others' strengths for mutual benefits. As we complete four years, we look forward to many more years of collaboration for better customer experiences and growth.”

OnePlus notes that its partnership with Amazon.in has enabled the initiation of customer programmes like invite-only purchases, referral programme, and the ‘Fast AF' sale.

A report by Counterpoint last month noted that OnePlus was India's top premium smartphone manufacturer in all of Q3 2018 with about 30 percent market share. Essentially, the company ranked first in shipments for smartphones priced above the Rs. 30,000 mark, with Samsung and Apple taking the second and third position, respectively.

OnePlus 6T Cashback, Additional Exchange Discount, and More Offers Unveiled for Fourth Anniversary With Amazon India
