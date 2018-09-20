OnePlus 6T, the next flagship smartphone by OnePlus, was originally speculated to debut with a triple camera setup to take on the Huawei P20 Pro that arrived with three camera sensors earlier this year. But now, an online listing showing a variety of cases by ZGAR highlights the presence of a dual camera setup on the OnePlus 6T instead of the futuristic triple camera setup. The Chinese company could deploy enhanced sensors over what was featured on the OnePlus 6 earlier this year. However, it seems that the company is in plans to retain the strategy of limiting any major upgrades from its next "T" series model - similar to how Apple manages to uplift the experience on its "S" series of iPhone models. The latest renders featured in the listing notably come just after the name of the OnePlus 6T received a formal confirmation via an Amazon India listing and a TV commercial. German tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de also recently leaked a render suggesting the dual rear camera setup on the OnePlus 6T.

As per the AliExpress listing that shows a variety of OnePlus 6T cases by ZGAR, there is vertically-placed dual rear camera setup. This hints at the absence of the third sensor that could mainly be the Time of Flight (ToF) 3D module. Also, this is contrary to the previous render that showed a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 6T.

In addition to the absence of the third rear camera sensor, the latest renders show that there is no room for a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T. Some previous rumours claimed that instead of the fingerprint sensor at the back, the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. With this move, the new OnePlus smartphone will become the first model by the company to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. Companies such as Vivo and Xiaomi already ditched the traditional fingerprint sensor to favour an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Importantly, the OnePlus 6T cases are available for purchase through AliExpress with a price tag of $4.20 (roughly Rs. 303) for each case. The exact design of the smartphone, however, may have some changes over what the listing of the cases shows through the computer-generated renders.

The OnePlus 6T is rumoured to feature a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop display notch design. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. OnePlus recently confirmed that alongside the OnePlus 6T, it is set to launch a USB Type-C supported Type C Bullets headphones. Also, the next flagship smartphone will not have the standard 3.5mm headphone jack - first in the OnePlus family.

