OnePlus 6T will get discounts, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers for roughly a week, starting tomorrow, December 29. The company is touting these as year-end offers. The OnePlus 6T deals include an instant discount offer, no-cost EMI options, and additional discount on exchange of old phones, and they will last from December 29 to January 6. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched a few months ago, and it comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen and waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual rear camera setup, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and up to 10GB of RAM.

OnePlus 6T deals and discounts

As mentioned, this limited offer will run from December 29 to January 6. During this period, the OnePlus 6T (Review) buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This offer is only applicable when purchasing via Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T Review

If the user purchases the OnePlus 6T from the official website or the offline outlets, then they will be eligible for an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of their old OnePlus device. Non-OnePlus users will receive only an additional Rs. 1,500 off on exchange of their old device. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on Amazon, OnePlus.in, Croma outlets, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores can also avail six months of no-cost EMI via leading banks.

OnePlus 6T price in India

The OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 41,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999. Last month, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant was also launched, and the price in India is set at Rs. 41,999 for the lone 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration. Additionally, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was also launched earlier this month with the company's new Warp Charge 30 charging technology that offers up to 30W fast charging capabilities, and is said to offer a day's worth of charge in 20 minutes. It also sports 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Its price in India is set at Rs. 50,999 for the 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration.

OnePlus 6T specifications

To briefly recap, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary lens.

For selfies, the OnePlus 6T sports a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with EIS. It has a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, capable of up to 20W fast charging with the bundled adapter. There is a USB Type-C port on the smartphone, and it comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support.