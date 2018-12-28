NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Gets Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers From Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

, 28 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Gets Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers From Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T offers include Rs. 1,500 instant discount to HDFC card holders
  • Offline buyers get additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of OnePlus phones
  • No-cost EMI option also available on purchase of OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T will get discounts, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers for roughly a week, starting tomorrow, December 29. The company is touting these as year-end offers. The OnePlus 6T deals include an instant discount offer, no-cost EMI options, and additional discount on exchange of old phones, and they will last from December 29 to January 6. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched a few months ago, and it comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen and waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual rear camera setup, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and up to 10GB of RAM.

OnePlus 6T deals and discounts

As mentioned, this limited offer will run from December 29 to January 6. During this period, the OnePlus 6T (Review) buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This offer is only applicable when purchasing via Amazon India.

OnePlus 6T Review

If the user purchases the OnePlus 6T from the official website or the offline outlets, then they will be eligible for an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of their old OnePlus device. Non-OnePlus users will receive only an additional Rs. 1,500 off on exchange of their old device. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on Amazon, OnePlus.in, Croma outlets, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores can also avail six months of no-cost EMI via leading banks.

OnePlus 6T price in India
The OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 41,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999. Last month, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant was also launched, and the price in India is set at Rs. 41,999 for the lone 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration. Additionally, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was also launched earlier this month with the company's new Warp Charge 30 charging technology that offers up to 30W fast charging capabilities, and is said to offer a day's worth of charge in 20 minutes. It also sports 10GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Its price in India is set at Rs. 50,999 for the 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration.

OnePlus 6T specifications

To briefly recap, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary lens.

For selfies, the OnePlus 6T sports a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with EIS. It has a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, capable of up to 20W fast charging with the bundled adapter. There is a USB Type-C port on the smartphone, and it comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T Offers, Android
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Said to Begin Assembling Top-End iPhone Models in India in 2019 Through Foxconn
iPhone XR Enticing Android Users to Switch, Accounts for 32 Percent of iPhone Sales: CIRP
OnePlus 6T Gets Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers From Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update
  2. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  3. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  4. TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29
  5. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Update Brings November Security Patch, Improvements
  7. Xiaomi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Gets a Intel Core i5 SoC Variant
  8. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.