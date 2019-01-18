OnePlus has cultivated a solid fan following in the premium smartphone segment and commands a significant loyalty among Android smartphone users. In a bid to further strengthen its position and reward OnePlus customers, the company has launched the OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme that will offer a buyback value of up to 70 percent on the OnePlus 6T when buyers upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone in the future. The upgrade programme kicks off tomorrow and can be availed from Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores as well as authorised retail stores across the country.

What is the OnePlus Assured Upgrade Programme?

The OnePlus Assured Upgrade is an upgrade programme for OnePlus smartphone users who will be eligible for a buyback value of up to 70 percent on their existing OnePlus smartphone when they upgrade to a next generation OnePlus smartphone. Currently, the OnePlus upgrade programme is only available for the OnePlus 6T and can be opted at Rs. 199 when customers buy the OnePlus 6T from Amazon and select OnePlus outlets between January 19, 2019 and January 27, 2019.

What is the buyback value?

The buyback value customers can avail will depend on the duration which spans from the purchase date of the OnePlus 6T to the date they apply for upgrading to a new OnePlus smartphone. For OnePlus 6T units which are 3 to 5 months old on the date of upgrade, customers will get a buyback value of Rs. 70 percent on the OnePlus 6T. For example, if customers buy the 6GB variant of the OnePlus 6T priced at Rs. 37,999 and upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone by using the upgrade offer within the next 3-5 months, they will get a buyback amount of Rs. 26,599 towards their new OnePlus smartphone.

On the other hand, if there is a gap of 6-8 months between purchasing a OnePlus 6T and upgrading to its successor, the buyback amount will be 55 percent of the OnePlus 6T's price. For OnePlus 6T units purchased 9-12 months earlier, the buyback value would amount to 40 percent of the OnePlus 6T's price point. The buyback amount offered by OnePlus is quite significant, considering the fact that the company launches a new smartphone every six months with flagship hardware.

How to avail the buyback benefit?

Only customers who purchase the OnePlus 6T between January 19, 2019 and January 27, 2019 and also opt for OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme worth Rs. 199 can avail the buyback benefit. The upgrade programme can be purchased alongside the OnePlus 6T from Amazon.in as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and authorized outlets in multiple cities across the country. Listed below are the offline outlets where customers can avail OnePlus' upgrade offer:

OnePlus Experience Store – Bangalore

OnePlus Experience Store - Chennai

OnePlus Experience Store - Delhi

OnePlus Authorized Store - Pune

OnePlus Authorized Store - Navi Mumbai

OnePlus Authorized Store - Delhi (Saket)

OnePlus Kiosk - Hyderabad (Inorbit Mall)

For OnePlus 6T units bought from a OnePlus retail outlet, buyers can activate the upgrade process using the OnePlus Care app and get the buyback amount for purchasing a new OnePlus smartphone. As for OnePlus 6T units purchased from Amazon, the buyback proceedings can be initiated on the Amazon India app and website. Complete details on how to avail the buyback amount from Amazon's channel can be seen here.

Buyers can also avail a limited time instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the OnePlus 6T if the purchase is made using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card on Amazon, while transactions made at an authorized OnePlus retail outlet, Croma or Reliance Digital store will net a cashback worth Rs. 1,500. Additionally, no-cost EMI offers and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 is also on the table.



