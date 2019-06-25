Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Screen Recorder and More

The update brings the screen recorder function to the 2018 devices.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 12:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Screen Recorder and More

The OnePlus 6 and 6T were launched in 2018

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get the latest Open Beta versions
  • The screen recorder feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with the update
  • The update is rolling out now for users on the Open Beta program

OnePlus has a strong reputation for software support to its phones, including older models that continue to receive Android version updates and new features after the devices have been discontinued. The latest software push from OnePlus is for its 2018 devices - the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. The devices are now receiving the latest Open Beta versions, OxygenOS Open Beta 21 for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 6T. The update is now rolling out as an OTA for users already on the Open Beta programme, and can be flashed manually for users on stable software.

The update has been announced on the OnePlus forum, and is rolling out now as an OTA if you're already on the OnePlus Open Beta programme for the OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T. The most significant addition is the screen recorder, which was first seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Apart from this, there is also a new FPS (Frames Per Second) option to give users more control over screen recording.

Other improvements coming with the update include bug fixes, improvements for the weather app, new animation effects, improved experience with searching for contacts, and optimised quick responses for declined calls. Some of these features may eventually make it to the stable software versions for the two devices as well. Do note that Open Beta software is less stable than regular software, and is only advised for advanced users who are familiar with the risks involved.

OnePlus has had a busy last few days, having also recently rolled out the Android Q Beta Developer Preview 2 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company's upcoming OnePlus TV was also recently in the news, with rumours abuzz that the product is set to be launched soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Open Beta
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

NASA JPL Hacker Used a $35 Raspberry Pi to Steal Data
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Revenue Reaches $1.1 Million in First Weekend Since Release, Projected to Cross $10 Million in 30 Days: Sensor Tower
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring Screen Recorder and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  5. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  6. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  7. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  8. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  10. BSNL, Jio Only Telecom Operators to Add Subscribers in April, TRAI Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.