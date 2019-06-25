OnePlus has a strong reputation for software support to its phones, including older models that continue to receive Android version updates and new features after the devices have been discontinued. The latest software push from OnePlus is for its 2018 devices - the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. The devices are now receiving the latest Open Beta versions, OxygenOS Open Beta 21 for the OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 6T. The update is now rolling out as an OTA for users already on the Open Beta programme, and can be flashed manually for users on stable software.

The update has been announced on the OnePlus forum, and is rolling out now as an OTA if you're already on the OnePlus Open Beta programme for the OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T. The most significant addition is the screen recorder, which was first seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Apart from this, there is also a new FPS (Frames Per Second) option to give users more control over screen recording.

Other improvements coming with the update include bug fixes, improvements for the weather app, new animation effects, improved experience with searching for contacts, and optimised quick responses for declined calls. Some of these features may eventually make it to the stable software versions for the two devices as well. Do note that Open Beta software is less stable than regular software, and is only advised for advanced users who are familiar with the risks involved.

OnePlus has had a busy last few days, having also recently rolled out the Android Q Beta Developer Preview 2 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company's upcoming OnePlus TV was also recently in the news, with rumours abuzz that the product is set to be launched soon.