Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds

The optional DC Dimming feature can be enabled by going to the OnePlus Laboratory settings.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users can replace the existing PWM with the advanced DC Dimming feature

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6T has received OxygenOS Open Beta 15
  • OnePlus 6 has got OxygenOS Open Beta 23
  • OnePlus also offers a new UI design through the new open beta builds

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have received new OxygenOS Open Beta builds that bring the anticipated DC Dimming feature. While the OnePlus 6T has got OxygenOS Open Beta 15, the OnePlus 6 has received OxygenOS Open Beta 23. Both new open beta builds include the optional DC Dimming feature that debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro back in May. The latest OxygenOS builds for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 also bring a new UI design and improves the existing screen recorder.

According to the official forum post, the OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for the OnePlus 6T and OxygenOS Open Beta 23 for the OnePlus 6 bring an identical list of features. The changelog provided in the forum post highlights that the latest open beta builds add the DC Dimming feature that is designed to reduce screen flickers at low brightness levels. The feature, which was provided first on the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, comes as an alternative to the existing Pulse Width Modulation (PWM).

Users once installed the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build on the OnePlus 6T or OnePlus 6 can enable the DC Dimming feature by going to Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory. This is just how the latest feature can be enabled on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In addition to the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus recently brought the optional DC Dimming feature to the OnePlus 7. Companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi also offer the feature on their top-end smartphones.

The changelog also shows that the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 bring the new UI design that is also a part of the OnePlus Laboratory programme -- similar to the DC Dimming feature. The new open beta builds also include updates specifically for the native screen recorder with a hide floating widget while recording and new options for resolution, fps, and bit rate.

OnePlus has also improved the Weather app on the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 through the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds by bringing popular cities for search suggestions. Furthermore, there are general bug fixes and stability improvements.

If you're a part of the OxygenOS Open Beta programme, you can check for the latest open beta builds by going to Settings > System updates on your phone. New users can also join the OxygenOS Open Beta programme by following the given instructions.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," the company writes in the forum post.

Notably, the users who move back to the official OTA path from the open beta builds require a full install and clean flash. This means you should proceed with the beta versions only if you're set to bear bugs and issues for sake of new features.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OxygenOS Open Beta 15, OxygenOS Open Beta 23, OxygenOS, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Set to Debut in India on August 1
  7. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
  2. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
  4. Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
  5. Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
  6. Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Orders Go Live in India With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in Tow
  8. LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
  9. Google Shopping Platform Launched in the US, Chasing Amazon
  10. Huawei Said to Have Helped North Korea Build a Wireless Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.