OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have received new OxygenOS Open Beta builds that bring the anticipated DC Dimming feature. While the OnePlus 6T has got OxygenOS Open Beta 15, the OnePlus 6 has received OxygenOS Open Beta 23. Both new open beta builds include the optional DC Dimming feature that debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro back in May. The latest OxygenOS builds for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 also bring a new UI design and improves the existing screen recorder.

According to the official forum post, the OxygenOS Open Beta 15 for the OnePlus 6T and OxygenOS Open Beta 23 for the OnePlus 6 bring an identical list of features. The changelog provided in the forum post highlights that the latest open beta builds add the DC Dimming feature that is designed to reduce screen flickers at low brightness levels. The feature, which was provided first on the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, comes as an alternative to the existing Pulse Width Modulation (PWM).

Users once installed the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build on the OnePlus 6T or OnePlus 6 can enable the DC Dimming feature by going to Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory. This is just how the latest feature can be enabled on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In addition to the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus recently brought the optional DC Dimming feature to the OnePlus 7. Companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi also offer the feature on their top-end smartphones.

The changelog also shows that the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 bring the new UI design that is also a part of the OnePlus Laboratory programme -- similar to the DC Dimming feature. The new open beta builds also include updates specifically for the native screen recorder with a hide floating widget while recording and new options for resolution, fps, and bit rate.

OnePlus has also improved the Weather app on the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 through the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds by bringing popular cities for search suggestions. Furthermore, there are general bug fixes and stability improvements.

If you're a part of the OxygenOS Open Beta programme, you can check for the latest open beta builds by going to Settings > System updates on your phone. New users can also join the OxygenOS Open Beta programme by following the given instructions.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," the company writes in the forum post.

Notably, the users who move back to the official OTA path from the open beta builds require a full install and clean flash. This means you should proceed with the beta versions only if you're set to bear bugs and issues for sake of new features.