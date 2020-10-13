Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 latest update also fixes some general bugs.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 October 2020 16:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phone users must check for the update in Settings

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6T new OxygenOS update improves system stability
  • The update is rolling out in a phased manner
  • Both these phones are slated to receive Android 11 update

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phones are now receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update. This new update is rolling out in a phased manner, and only a few users will get it initially. The update includes the September 2020 Android security patch and also improves system stability. The changelog suggests that the update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will also fix general bugs. Both these phones are confirmed to receive Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 software update as well.

The company posted on its forums to announce the rollout of the new OxygenOS 10.3.6 update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. The OTA rollout is being held in a staged manner, meaning it will hit a limited number of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. OnePlus notes against using a VPN to download this build ‘as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices'.

If OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users haven't received a notification, they can check for the update manually in Settings > System> System Updates. OnePlus is also asking for feedback via the Community app, in case users find a critical bug they need to report.

As for the changelog, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 update brings the September 2020 Android security patch. The update also improves system stability and fixes general bugs. Apart from this, the changelog mentions nothing else.

As mentioned, these two phones are set to receive the Android 11 and OnePlus 8 were the first phones to start receiving the stable update recently, and it will also be rolled out for older phones like OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the future.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Update, OnePlus 6 Update, OnePlus, OxygenOS 10.3.6, OxygenOS
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  2. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With 12mm Dynamic Drivers Launched
  7. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. OnePlus 8T Camera Specifications Tipped, New Powerbank Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 4,990
  2. Amazon Bets on Prime Day in Latin America to Battle Local Rivals
  3. YouTube Music Rolls Out New Features as Google Play Music Store Shuts Down
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.6 Update With September 2020 Patch
  5. Gardenscapes, Homescapes Advertisements Banned by UK Regulator for Being Misleading
  6. Amazon Workers in Germany Strike on Prime Day for Better Pay, Work Conditions
  7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Four Microphones Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Releasing on October 14: Here's What to Expect
  10. Vivo V20 With Android 11, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com