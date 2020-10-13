OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phones are now receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update. This new update is rolling out in a phased manner, and only a few users will get it initially. The update includes the September 2020 Android security patch and also improves system stability. The changelog suggests that the update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 will also fix general bugs. Both these phones are confirmed to receive Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 software update as well.

The company posted on its forums to announce the rollout of the new OxygenOS 10.3.6 update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. The OTA rollout is being held in a staged manner, meaning it will hit a limited number of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. OnePlus notes against using a VPN to download this build ‘as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices'.

If OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users haven't received a notification, they can check for the update manually in Settings > System> System Updates. OnePlus is also asking for feedback via the Community app, in case users find a critical bug they need to report.

As for the changelog, the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 update brings the September 2020 Android security patch. The update also improves system stability and fixes general bugs. Apart from this, the changelog mentions nothing else.

As mentioned, these two phones are set to receive the Android 11 and OnePlus 8 were the first phones to start receiving the stable update recently, and it will also be rolled out for older phones like OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the future.

