Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch

Indian users of Oneplus 6T and OnePlus 6 are getting "Epic Games" in the Game Space with the latest OxygenOS update.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 May 2020 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 received VoWiFi support last month

Highlights
  • OnePlus has said that this a staged OTA update rollout
  • Broader rollout will commence after making sure there are no critical bug
  • The system update for both phones brings general bug fixes

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 phones are receiving a new OxygenOS update that brings the May 2020 security patch. The system update for both phones adds improved system stability and general bug fixes. Meanwhile, Indian users of the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are also getting new a notification feature to help them achieve "work-life balance." The company has stated that it is a staged over-the-air (OTA) update and a broader rollout will come in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The official changelog shared by OnePlus reveals that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting OxygenOS 10.3.4 through an OTA update. The software update fixes the issue with the SIM 2 of the phones that reportedly caused problems while users were on a roaming state. Additionally, Indian users of Oneplus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones are getting "Epic Games" in the Game Space. Indian users are also receiving a new notification setting that allows them to "prioritise notifications and allocate time wisely" to achieve work-life balance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lastly, the system update upgrades the launcher version to 4.1.6.

The company has cautioned that users using VPN cannot download this build as the update is based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices. The broader rollout of the latest OxygenOS update on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is expected in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Limited users started receiving the OTA update from May 27 onwards. Meanwhile, users can look for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones in April started receiving VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio with OxygenOS 10.3.3. The system update had also fixed the random black-screen issue that appeared while playing games and updated the CloudService to version 2.0.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 10.3.4
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Trump Escalates War on Twitter, Social Media Protections
Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With 'Work-Life Balance' Feature, May 2020 Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  2. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava, C2 Tennen With Google Assistant Button Launched
  6. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
  8. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities
  9. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Recommends 11-Digit Mobile Numbers, Prefix ‘0’ for Dialling Mobile Numbers From a Fixed Line
  2. iQoo 3 Now Has an Effective Price of Rs. 31,990 With ICICI Bank Offer
  3. Donald Trump Supporters Urge Twitter Users to Join 'Parler' — What Is It and How Does It Work?
  4. Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Helped Wearables Market Grow in Q1 2020 Amid COVID-19 Crisis: IDC
  5. Twitter Places Public Interest Notice on US President Donald Trump’s Tweet for ‘Glorifying Violence’
  6. Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. ACT Fibernet Increasing Broadband Plan Prices in Eight Cities Starting June 1
  8. Vodafone Idea: Google Reportedly Eyeing Stake in Struggling Operator, Share Price Jumps 30 Percent
  9. Russian Agents Have Been Hacking Major Email Program: NSA
  10. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com