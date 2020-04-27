Technology News
loading

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.3 With Jio VoWifi Support, Bug Fixes

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 devices on Jio’s network will be able to use VoWiFi feature after installing the update.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 27 April 2020 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.3 With Jio VoWifi Support, Bug Fixes

OnePlus has issued a fix for random appearance of black screen during gameplay

Highlights
  • OnePlus has rolled out latest OxygenOS update for the phones
  • The update delivers two features to India users
  • Users in India to get CloudService v2.0 apart from VoWifi on Jio

OnePlus has started rolling-out OxygenOS 10.3.3 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones with April security patch. With the latest rollout, OnePlus is delivering network updates, security patches, and bug fixes. Integrated VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio in India is also present among the updates. The company recently announced ending OxygenOS Open Beta program for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T that rolled out at the beginning of this month. However, the company made it clear that both the phones will continue to receive system updates.

According to an official post on OnePlus forum, the company has come with the April Android Security Patch and VoWiFi support for Jio, as mentioned above. It has also issued a fix for random black-screen issue that appeared while playing games, and updated the CloudService to version 2.0.

The full changelog is given below:

System

  • Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.02
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Network updates

  • Integrated VoLTE & VoWiFi support for Telenor - Denmark
  • Integrated VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio - India

Cloud Sync updates (India only)

  • Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0


As with most updates, this one is also a staged rollout, meaning that after the company is satisfied that the update is devoid of critical bugs, there will a wider rollout in the coming days. The company also said that downloading the update using VPN might not work because the rollout Is not based on regions.

If you're a OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T user, you can check for the latest OxygenOS update on your device by going to the Settings option in the menu.

To recall, The OnePlus 6 and One Plus 6T received the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in February after which, this new update has been received. At that time screen-flickering while unlocking the phones was the main issue.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 10.3.3
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 Parts Interchangeable? iFixit Analysis Says Mostly Yes
iPhone SE (2020) Passes Durability Test on Video With Flying Colours, Survives Bends, Scratches, and Heat
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.3 With Jio VoWifi Support, Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Announced, Rollout Begins From June: New Features
  2. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, More
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  6. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  7. Is OnePlus 8 Worth Rs. 7,000 More Than OnePlus 7T?
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. WhatsApp Says Its Update Reduced Highly Forwarded Messages by 70 Percent
  10. WhatsApp Raises Group Call Limit From Four to Eight People
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Says 1,60,000 Login IDs, Passwords Illegally Obtained, Data May Have Been Accessed
  2. Samsung Working on Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone With Triple Rear Cameras: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Gets OxygenOS 10.5.5 Update With Fixes for Display, Touch, Camera, More
  4. Aarogya Setu App Crosses the 7.5 Crore Downloads Mark Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Netflix on Suit Over Alleged Malignment of Lawyers
  6. Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic
  7. Coronavirus: Nearly 2 Million Australians Download Tracker App, COVIDSafe
  8. Uber Offers Discounted Trips to 2.5 Million UK Health and Care Workers
  9. Coronavirus: Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker Brings Support for 9 Indian Languages, Offers Telemedicine Service
  10. WhatsApp Claims 70 Percent Reduction in Highly Forwarded Messages Since It Limited Sharing to 1 Contact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com