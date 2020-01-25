Technology News
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1 With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch

Latest update fixes the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking OnePlus 6T or OnePlus 6 using a fingerprint.

By | Updated: 25 January 2020 15:48 IST
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1 With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 received an update to Android 10 last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 bugs have been fixed through new update
  • OxygenOS 10.3.1 update is rolling out in a staged manner
  • OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users got OxygenOS 10.3.0 last month

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1 update based on Android 10. The latest software update brings a list of bug fixes that were introduced through the original Android 10 release for both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. Additionally, OnePlus has mentioned that the update includes the December 2019 Android security patch. This means that the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users will get security enhancements through the new OxygenOS version. The update also stabilises Wi-Fi connectivity on both dated OnePlus phones.

As per the changelog provided by the OnePlus team through its official forum, the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 fixes an issue that was causing a black screen appearance after unlocking the device using fingerprint. The update also addresses an issue related to the animation logo appears on the boot screen and fixes the heating problem of the hardware that occurred while charging.

The OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 also fixes the random disconnection issue with the 5GHz hotspot and optimises the image preview time in the Pro camera mode. Further, it addresses the camera crash issue and fixes the problem related to the visibility of videos and images in Gallery.

OnePlus has also highlighted in the changelog that the update improves system stability and fixes general bugs on both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6.

“This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” the OnePlus team has noted in a forum post.

If you're a OnePlus 6T or OnePlus 6 user, you can check for the latest OxygenOS update on your device by going to Settings menu.

To recall, the OnePlus released OxygenOS 10.0 in November that brought Android 10 to the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. The smartphones received the OxygenOS 10.3.0 update last month that added the option to hide the notch and included the November Android security patch.

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OxygenOS 10.3.1, OnePlus, OxygenOS
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
