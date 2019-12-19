Technology News
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.0 Update With Notch Hiding Option, November Security Patch

The stable OxygenOS 10.3.0 update finally brings the option to hide the notch.

Updated: 19 December 2019 16:44 IST
OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 got the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update last month

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 10.3.0 update for OnePlus 6T, 6 is now rolling out in India
  • It brings unspecified camera performance improvement
  • OxygenOS 10.3.0 update also improves fingerprint unlock functionality

OnePlus has begun the rollout of stable OxygenOS 10.3.0 update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 users in India. This one is an incremental update that mostly focuses on resolving the bugs and issues that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users started facing following the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 update that arrived last month. The OxygenOS 10.3.0 update also introduces the ability to hide the notch on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Additionally, it brings improvements for the fingerprint unlock functionality, as well as unspecified camera performance refinement.

The OnePlus forum post mentions that the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.0 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T has now begun via the stable channel. We have across multiple posts on the OnePlus forum where users have revealed the arrival of the new OxygenOS update, but it appears that the OTA is being rolled out in a phased manner and will reach the remaining OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users over the course of the next few days.

Talking about the changelog, the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.0 update mentions the introduction of notch hiding option on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Users can access this feature by going to Settings > Display > Notch display > Hide the notch area. The update also brings the November Android security patch. Camera performance improvement has also made its way to the two phones, but the changelog doesn't go into detail about it.

The fingerprint unlock functionality has also been improved and the fingerprint animation is also said to have been enhanced following the rollout of OxygenOS 10.3.0. Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic reboot issues have been fixed too. If you are yet to receive the OTA update notification on your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, you can check for it manually by following this path: Settings > System > System Update.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 10.3.0, OxygenOS
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
