OnePlus has begun the rollout of new beta updates for the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 6, which upgrade their Android security patch and introduce a host of other changes. The OxygenOS Open Beta 22 update for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS Open Beta 14 update for the OnePlus 6T bring the July Android security patch and also bring a fix for the quick reply feature while using the camera app in landscape orientation. In addition to general bug fixes and improvements, the native File Manager app has also received a UI overhaul with some improvements in tow.

As per an official post on the OnePlus forum, OxygenOS Open Beta 22 for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS Open Beta 14 for the OnePlus 6T are now being rolled out. The changelog of both the updates is identical and it will reach users via the OTA channel. The first key arrival accompanying the updates is the July Android security patch.

Talking about UI tweaks, the updates fix an issue with the quick reply feature while the camera app was being used in landscape mode. Notably, the native File Manager app's UI has been updated with better navigation experience and improvements to the app's stability. This is accompanied by a host of other bug fixes and system improvements.

Also, the OnePlus Switch app for transferring data from an older phone to a new OnePlus device has also been updated to support more types of data migration. Lastly, the clock widget has also made its way to the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, and it will be visible on the home screen.

If you are registered in OnePlus' OxygenOS beta program and are yet to receive the updates, head over to Settings > System updates on your phone and install them if they have already arrived.