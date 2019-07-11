Technology News
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring July Security Patch, Fix Quick Reply Issue, and More

The updates also add the clock widget to the home screen.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 12:19 IST
The latest OxygenOS Open beta updates overhaul the File Manager app’s UI as well

Highlights
  • The File Manager app now offers improved navigation experience
  • Stability of the app has also been improved following the update
  • OnePlus Switch is now more versatile when it comes to data migration

OnePlus has begun the rollout of new beta updates for the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 6, which upgrade their Android security patch and introduce a host of other changes. The OxygenOS Open Beta 22 update for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS Open Beta 14 update for the OnePlus 6T bring the July Android security patch and also bring a fix for the quick reply feature while using the camera app in landscape orientation. In addition to general bug fixes and improvements, the native File Manager app has also received a UI overhaul with some improvements in tow.

As per an official post on the OnePlus forum, OxygenOS Open Beta 22 for the OnePlus 6 and OxygenOS Open Beta 14 for the OnePlus 6T are now being rolled out. The changelog of both the updates is identical and it will reach users via the OTA channel. The first key arrival accompanying the updates is the July Android security patch.

Talking about UI tweaks, the updates fix an issue with the quick reply feature while the camera app was being used in landscape mode. Notably, the native File Manager app's UI has been updated with better navigation experience and improvements to the app's stability. This is accompanied by a host of other bug fixes and system improvements.

Also, the OnePlus Switch app for transferring data from an older phone to a new OnePlus device has also been updated to support more types of data migration. Lastly, the clock widget has also made its way to the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, and it will be visible on the home screen.

If you are registered in OnePlus' OxygenOS beta program and are yet to receive the updates, head over to Settings > System updates on your phone and install them if they have already arrived.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OxygenOS Open Beta 14, OxygenOS Open Beta 22, July Security Patch
