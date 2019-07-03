Technology News
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Screen Recording Feature

OnePlus says it’s an incremental rollout and only a few users will get it initially.

Updated: 3 July 2019 12:30 IST
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Screen Recording Feature

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now receiving a new update

  • OnePlus 6T users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.15 udpate
  • OnePlus 6 users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update
  • All users are recommended to install the update as soon as they get it

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now getting a new update that brings along the June 2019 Android security patch and the latest screen recording feature as well. OnePlus 6 users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.7 update and the OnePlus 6T users are now receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.15 update. OnePlus notes that this is an incremental rollout, and the update will be released for a few users today and a broader rollout will happen in a few days.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now receiving the latest June 2019 Android security patch via the Oxygen OS 9.0.7 and OxygenOS 9.0.15 update. According to the changelog, the update brings the screen recorder feature that was first introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro. This enables users to record the screen with audio, a feature that soon became popular. OnePlus confirmed that it would arrive on older devices, and it is now rolling out with the June Android security update. Once you update, this feature can be used by going to Quick Settings > Screen Recorder. The changelog says that it brings improved screen rotation, and better support for VoLTE for Denmark operator Telia.

OnePlus further notes, “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.” OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users recently received the June Android security patch as well, with the latest OxygenOS 9.0.4 update. The update also brought along a slew of ‘bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

All OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are recommended to install the update under good Wi-Fi conditions and while the phone is on charge. The update, as mentioned, is an incremental one, so it may be a few days before you get nnotified. In any case, you can check for the update manually by going into Settings.

