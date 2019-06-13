Technology News
  OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing, More With OxygenOS Beta Updates: Report

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing, More With OxygenOS Beta Updates: Report

The Fnatic Mode is a welcome arrival for gaming enthusiasts.

Updated: 13 June 2019 17:46 IST
The official OnePlus forum is yet to be updated with update posts

Highlights
  • Digital Wellbeing aims to help users wind down on screen usage
  • Fnatic Mode was first introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • There is no word when these changes will arrive via stable channel

OnePlus has begun the rollout of new OxygenOS Open Beta updates for four previous generation phones, which bring a couple of new features and the upgraded Android security patch. An official forum post is yet to be published on the OnePlus forum, but some users have reportedly received the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T. The two key features arriving with the update are Digital Wellbeing and the Fnatic Mode for more efficient resource optimisation to deliver a smoother gaming experience.

The rollout of the new Oxygen OS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T was first spotted by a contributor on the XDA-Developers forum. The changelog of the Oxygen OS Open Beta 32 update for the OnePlus 5T, Oxygen OS Open Beta 34 update for the OnePlus 5, Oxygen OS Open Beta 20 update for the OnePlus 6 and OS Open Beta 12 update for the OnePlus 6T is identical.

The latest beta updates for the OnePlus phones brings the June Android security patch, which was recently rolled out for the Pixel phones and the Essential Phone. Another key arrival is Digital Wellbeing, which aims to help users keep a check on their phone usage and also impose certain restrictions if necessary.

The Fnatic Mode, which made its debut with the OnePlus 7 Pro, has also made its way to the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, and 6T. The Fnatic mode optimises system resources and curbs background operations to divert more power to games and provide a better gaming experience, all the while blocking notifications to keep distractions at bay.

Further reading: OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, Oxygen OS Open Beta 32, Oxygen OS Open Beta 34, Oxygen OS Open Beta 20, Oxygen OS Open Beta 12, Oxygen OS, OnePlus
