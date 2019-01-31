NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Pulls Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Updates for Four Phones After Some Units Get Bricked

OnePlus Pulls Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Updates for Four Phones After Some Units Get Bricked

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Pulls Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Updates for Four Phones After Some Units Get Bricked

OnePlus has provided a workaround for affected OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users

Highlights

  • OnePlus confirmed the halt through a forum post
  • OnePlus 5 and 5T got Open Beta 26 and 24, respectively
  • OnePlus 6 and 6T received Open Beta 12 and 4, respectively

OnePlus has halted the rollout of the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T after some users complained that the new versions bricked their devices. The Chinese company also pulled the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T to avoid any conflicts. The company in a forum post on Wednesday acknowledged that it received user reports of update failure and bricking of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T after installing the new OxygenOS versions that were released earlier this week. It also provided a workaround for affected users to help them recover their OnePlus phones. While the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS Open Beta 26 and OnePlus 5T got the Open Beta 24, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T received the Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 4 versions, respectively.

"We have received reports of OTAfailure and Device not powering on after updating to the latest open beta builds on OnePlus 5 and 5T, based on these reports we had paused the OTA update," OnePlus' Global Product Operations Manager with username Manu J wrote in the forum post on Wednesday.

OnePlus has also provided OxygenOS packages for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users who faced issues after installing the latest Open Beta builds. These packages can manually be installed after accessing the recovery mode by holding the volume down and power key for five seconds.

For users who aren't able to access the recovery mode, OnePlus has advised them to reach out to the official customer service. "[T]he customer service is aware of this issue, and they will help you flash the package remotely, or you could also visit your nearest ESC," the executive noted in the forum post.

Notably, OnePlus hasn't detailed the number of users who are affected by the newest issue. This isn't likely to have impacted the masses since the Open Beta programme is exclusive to early testers.

As we mentioned, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 26 for the OnePlus 5 and OxygenOS Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 5T earlier this week. The updates included optimisations for the screenshot function, support for quick reply in landscape mode, and some gaming mode enhancements. Similar changes were provided to the Open Beta participants having the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, except some improvements to the clock and specifically the OnePlus Laboratory function for the OnePlus 6.

 

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic and light
  • Good primary camera
  • Very good system and app performance
  • Fast charging works very well
  • Handy software features
  • Bad
  • Uninspiring design
  • Weak sunlight legibility
  • Dual camera setup feels half-baked
  • No stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed OnePlus 5 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display6.01-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus, OxygenOS
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
SBI Left Banking Data of Millions of Users Unprotected Online: Report
OnePlus Pulls Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Updates for Four Phones After Some Units Get Bricked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10 Review
  4. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  5. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  6. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  7. Asus Unveils New ZenBook Laptops in India, Starting Rs. 71,990
  8. Moto G7 Plus Spotted in Fresh Leaked Images Ahead of February 7 Launch
  9. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  10. Nokia 1 Plus Might Just Have Been Spotted
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.