OnePlus has halted the rollout of the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T after some users complained that the new versions bricked their devices. The Chinese company also pulled the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T to avoid any conflicts. The company in a forum post on Wednesday acknowledged that it received user reports of update failure and bricking of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T after installing the new OxygenOS versions that were released earlier this week. It also provided a workaround for affected users to help them recover their OnePlus phones. While the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS Open Beta 26 and OnePlus 5T got the Open Beta 24, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T received the Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 4 versions, respectively.

"We have received reports of OTAfailure and Device not powering on after updating to the latest open beta builds on OnePlus 5 and 5T, based on these reports we had paused the OTA update," OnePlus' Global Product Operations Manager with username Manu J wrote in the forum post on Wednesday.

OnePlus has also provided OxygenOS packages for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users who faced issues after installing the latest Open Beta builds. These packages can manually be installed after accessing the recovery mode by holding the volume down and power key for five seconds.

For users who aren't able to access the recovery mode, OnePlus has advised them to reach out to the official customer service. "[T]he customer service is aware of this issue, and they will help you flash the package remotely, or you could also visit your nearest ESC," the executive noted in the forum post.

Notably, OnePlus hasn't detailed the number of users who are affected by the newest issue. This isn't likely to have impacted the masses since the Open Beta programme is exclusive to early testers.

As we mentioned, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 26 for the OnePlus 5 and OxygenOS Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 5T earlier this week. The updates included optimisations for the screenshot function, support for quick reply in landscape mode, and some gaming mode enhancements. Similar changes were provided to the Open Beta participants having the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, except some improvements to the clock and specifically the OnePlus Laboratory function for the OnePlus 6.

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.