OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code

The OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge is likely to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T series expected to be unveiled in the latter part of the year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 June 2020 12:59 IST
OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge may likely charge at 10V/6.5A

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8 Pro currently supports 30W wired and wireless fast charging
  • OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge will be a big step forward
  • OnePlus 65W charger was spotted recently on TUV Rheinland site

OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge is reported to be in the works. The latest fast charging technology was spotted in the latest version of the Engineering Mode app from the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 series. This will be a big step forward from the current OnePlus Warp Charge 30 technology that offers charging at 5V/6A. The report suggests that the OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge should be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T series that is expected to arrive in the latter part of the year.

XDA Developers reports that OnePlus' new 65W Super Warp Charge was spotted in the latest Engineering Mode app found inside Android 11 beta for OnePlus 8 phones. The code of the app has several strings that suggest OnePlus is working on the new fast charging tech. The report suggests that the company would likely launch OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge alongside the next OnePlus smartphone lineup - rumoured to be the OnePlus 8T series. It could be positioned to be one of the key features that will differentiate that OnePlus 8T series from the OnePlus 8 series. Alternatively, the OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge could also launch alongside a special model of the OnePlus 8 series, something similar to McLaren Editions in the past. Exact launch details for the fast charging support are uncertain at the moment. The report suggests that OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge will likely charge at 10V/6.5A.

This comes just a month after the OnePlus 65W Fast Charger was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The listing states that the power adapter can either function at 10W (5V , 2A) or 65W (10V, 6.5A) output. It could be possible that OnePlus borrows the 65W charging technology from Oppo. Both the companies are the subsidiaries of BBK Electronics and it is not the first time that the companies from BBK Electronic are sharing parts. Earlier, we found that the Realme X2 30W charger was essentially a rebranded Warp Charge 30T charger from the OnePlus 7T series. Currently, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless and 30W wired fast charging.

The strings inside the Engineering Mode app for OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta also suggests that OnePlus 8 series may get a new Ice Blue colour options. The phones are currently available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

