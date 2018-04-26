OnePlus 6 is nearing an eventual unveiling as the Chinese phone maker gets set to launch its next flagship on May 16 in London and May 17 in India and China. With several features and specifications confirmed already, the brand hasn't left much to imagination. In the most recent set of developments, however, OnePlus on Wednesday confirmed that the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition would also be made official on May 17 in India. This phone, much like the regular variant, will be an Amazon exclusive in the country. Other details, like a textured back and 19:9 display, were also confirmed by Wednesday's teaser.

As part of a follow up to a recently announced partnership with Marvel, OnePlus posted a teaser video detailing the arrival of a limited edition variant of the OnePlus 6 next month. This is not the first time Marvel's parent company Disney has partnered with OnePlus for the launch of a special edition smartphone. Previously, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition was announced on the release date of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in India. However, this will not be the case this time around as Avengers: Infinity War will be released in India on April 27, more than a fortnight before the phone's unveiling.

The teaser video shows glimpses of the OnePlus 6 that has been confirmed to sport a 19:9 display with a front-facing notch on top. It is shown to have a custom textured back that might be exclusive to the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. Earlier this week, OnePlus had announced that it would be giving out free movie tickets for Avengers: Infinity War on April 27, 28, and 29 in select theaters across 10 cities in India.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 6 is confirmed to arrive with the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will sport a notch, a bottom chin, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from that, a glass back design suggests that the OnePlus 6 might come with wireless charging support.