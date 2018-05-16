OnePlus 6 has been officially unveiled, giving a relatively pocket friendly option for those seeking a smartphone that can compete with the flagships without as high a price. The new OnePlus 6 brings with a new design, featuring glass this time as the new material of choice. OnePlus is promoting its new smartphone with the tagline “The Speed You Need” for the Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the key highlight of the handset. There’s also a dual rear camera setup with improved low-light images and Portrait mode on the OnePlus 6, along with Android Oreo-based custom UI, Android P Beta access, and a fast-charging battery.

However, the chief competition of OnePlus 6 is going to go head to head against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the iPhone X. The two premium smartphones are considered among the best Android and iOS have to offer, so the new flagship killer has its task cut out for itself. However, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ has the likes of AR Emojis, Bixby Vision on its side, while the iPhone X has features such as Face ID and Animojis to fall back upon. We take a look at the OnePlus 6 price and specifications, and compare them with Samsung Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X.

OnePlus 6 First Impressions

OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X price

The OnePlus 6 price starts at EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant cost EUR 569 (about Rs. 45,500) and EUR 619 (approximately Rs. 50,000), respectively. Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India stands at Rs. 64,900, Rs. 68,900, and Rs. 72,900 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, respectively. iPhone X is, of course, the most expensive of the lot, with MRP hitting Rs. 95,390 for the 64GB model and Rs. 1,08,930 for the 256GB option.

OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X specifications, features

OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2260 pixel) AMOLED screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor, with Adreno 630 GPU. As mentioned above, it comes in three variants — 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. On the software side, it runs the Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 custom OS and Android P Beta too will become available for it by tomorrow.

The OnePlus 6 camera setup consists of two sensors on the back — a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS, and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor with 1-micron pixel size and f/1.7 aperture. There’s also a 16-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX371 sensor with EIS for selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 6 runs on a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge fast-charging, measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm, and weighs 177 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ Curved Super AMOLED 18.5:9 display with 1440x2960 pixels resolution. It runs Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 10nm 64-bit octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The dual-SIM smartphone comes in 64/ 128/ 256GB storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). The Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs a 3500mAh battery with fast-charging, measures 147.7x68.7x8.5mm, and weighs 163 grams. Connectivity options include Gigabit LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the dual aperture setup on the Galaxy S9+ has a primary rear camera sensor that is capable of shooting at f/2.4 when there's ample light, but can switch to f/1.5 when the phone detects low-light conditions. It has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with f/1.7 aperture. Face Unlock, AR Emojis, dual speakers tuned by AKG Acoustics, and Bixby Vision are some of the other notable features of the smartphone.

The iPhone X, on the other side, is a single SIM smartphone that runs the latest version of iOS 11.2 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.8-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by the latest Apple A11 Bionic SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the iPhone X sports a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors that come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 2716mAh battery powering the internals. It brings features such as Face ID for 3D facial recognition, Animojis, and HDR support, but lacks the fingerprint sensor and the 3.5mm earphone jack that the other two handsets have.